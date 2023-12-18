EA FC 24 TOTW 14 Predictions

The Team of the Week 14 squad for EA Sports FC 24 is out soon, with the best performing players from the past week getting a new TOTW card and an upgraded rating. If you're wondering which players could be getting new cards with the upcoming Ultimate Team release, then we've scouted out the star performers that could be getting a ratings boost soon.

Two of England's brightest stars could be in line for a spot in Team of the Week 14. Harry Kane has continued his remarkable scoring record since making the move to Germany, with the former Spurs striker bagging two goals for Bayern Munich at the weekend. Kane's latest brace means the 30-year-old became the quickest player ever to reach 20 Bundesliga goals, hitting this milestone in just 14 games. If Kane does end up getting a spot in the next Team of the Week squad he could have one of the highest rated TOTW 14 cards. Kane currently has an overall 90 rated card in EA FC 24.

Elsewhere, another player who has shone since their summer move is Jude Bellingham. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was on the score sheet once again for Real Madrid at the weekend, this time in a 4-1 win against Villarreal. Bellingham has been in electrifying form since moving to the Bernabeu, and is currently the top scorer in La Liga. Staying with players who made a big move in the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kai Havertz make an appearance in Team of the Week 14. The 24-year-old has started to hit form following his big money move from Chelsea to Arsenal, scoring once again for the Gunners in the EPL side's 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday. Havertz has now scored four goals in his last seven appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

FC 24 Team of the Week 14 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 14 Predictions has picked out the best performing players from fixtures that have taken place in the past week. The standout players could get rewarded with a new TOTW card that boasts an upgraded rating. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the next set of Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

Player Team Rafa Mujica Arouca Luuk de Jong PSV Vakoun Issouf Bayo Watford Allan Saint-Maximin Al-Ahli Harry Kane Bayern Munich Domenico Berardi Sassuolo Ademola Lookman Atalanta Brian Brobbey Ajax Joseph Paintsil Genk Emmanuel Sabbi Le Havre Roberto Insigne Palermo Pascal Testroet Ingolstadt Victor Osimhen Napoli Cristhian Stuani Girona Jonathan David Lille Michael Gregoritsch Freiburg Renato Steffen Lugano

Midfielders

Player Team Finn Azaz Plymouth Argyle Lucas Paquetá West Ham Rocco Reitz Borussia Mönchengladbach Luka Modric Real Madrid Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham Roberto Pereyra Udinese Cole Palmer Chelsea Bruno Guimarães Newcastle Mohammed Kudus West Ham Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao Tijjani Reijnders AC Milan Amine Harit Marseille Kai Havertz Arsenal

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Kim Min Jae Bayern Munich Joel Vieira Pereira Lech Poznań Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Dan Burn Newcastle Lukas Klostermann RB Leipzig Lutsharel Geertruida Feyenoord Mohamed Simakan RB Leipzig Ricardo Pereira Leicester City Filipe Relvas Portimonense Michael Keane Everton Ozan Kabak Hoffenheim Maxime Estève Montpellier Miguel Gutiérrez Girona Pietro Terracciano Fiorentina Andre Onana Manchester United

That's it for our TOTW 14 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.