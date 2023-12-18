If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 14 Predictions

Our picks for Team of the Week 14.

Cards that could feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 14 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
The Team of the Week 14 squad for EA Sports FC 24 is out soon, with the best performing players from the past week getting a new TOTW card and an upgraded rating. If you're wondering which players could be getting new cards with the upcoming Ultimate Team release, then we've scouted out the star performers that could be getting a ratings boost soon.

Two of England's brightest stars could be in line for a spot in Team of the Week 14. Harry Kane has continued his remarkable scoring record since making the move to Germany, with the former Spurs striker bagging two goals for Bayern Munich at the weekend. Kane's latest brace means the 30-year-old became the quickest player ever to reach 20 Bundesliga goals, hitting this milestone in just 14 games. If Kane does end up getting a spot in the next Team of the Week squad he could have one of the highest rated TOTW 14 cards. Kane currently has an overall 90 rated card in EA FC 24.

Elsewhere, another player who has shone since their summer move is Jude Bellingham. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was on the score sheet once again for Real Madrid at the weekend, this time in a 4-1 win against Villarreal. Bellingham has been in electrifying form since moving to the Bernabeu, and is currently the top scorer in La Liga. Staying with players who made a big move in the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kai Havertz make an appearance in Team of the Week 14. The 24-year-old has started to hit form following his big money move from Chelsea to Arsenal, scoring once again for the Gunners in the EPL side's 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday. Havertz has now scored four goals in his last seven appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

FC 24 Team of the Week 14 predictions

Some of the Ultimate Team cards and upgraded ratings that could feature in EA FC 24 Team of the Week 14.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 14 Predictions has picked out the best performing players from fixtures that have taken place in the past week. The standout players could get rewarded with a new TOTW card that boasts an upgraded rating. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the next set of Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Rafa MujicaArouca
Luuk de JongPSV
Vakoun Issouf BayoWatford
Allan Saint-MaximinAl-Ahli
Harry KaneBayern Munich
Domenico BerardiSassuolo
Ademola LookmanAtalanta
Brian BrobbeyAjax
Joseph PaintsilGenk
Emmanuel SabbiLe Havre
Roberto InsignePalermo
Pascal TestroetIngolstadt
Victor OsimhenNapoli
Cristhian StuaniGirona
Jonathan DavidLille
Michael GregoritschFreiburg
Renato SteffenLugano

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Finn AzazPlymouth Argyle
Lucas PaquetáWest Ham
Rocco ReitzBorussia Mönchengladbach
Luka ModricReal Madrid
Florian WirtzBayer Leverkusen
Dejan KulusevskiTottenham
Roberto PereyraUdinese
Cole PalmerChelsea
Bruno GuimarãesNewcastle
Mohammed KudusWest Ham
Jude BellinghamReal Madrid
Nico WilliamsAthletic Bilbao
Tijjani ReijndersAC Milan
Amine HaritMarseille
Kai HavertzArsenal

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Kim Min JaeBayern Munich
Joel Vieira PereiraLech Poznań
Jeremie FrimpongBayer Leverkusen
Dan BurnNewcastle
Lukas KlostermannRB Leipzig
Lutsharel GeertruidaFeyenoord
Mohamed SimakanRB Leipzig
Ricardo PereiraLeicester City
Filipe RelvasPortimonense
Michael KeaneEverton
Ozan KabakHoffenheim
Maxime EstèveMontpellier
Miguel GutiérrezGirona
Pietro TerraccianoFiorentina
Andre OnanaManchester United

That's it for our TOTW 14 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

Comments