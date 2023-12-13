If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 13 Cards revealed

Son gets the highest rated new card.

Upgraded Ultimate Team cards in the EA FC 24 TOTW 13 squad, including Tottenham's Son and McGinn from Aston Villa.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
The EA FC 24 Team of the Week 13 cards are out in Ultimate Team Packs now, with the week's best performing players getting upgraded ratings. The highest rated card in the latest TOTW squad belongs to South Korean superstar Son Heung-min, who put in a star performance for Spurs as Ange Postecoglou's team hammered Newcastle United 4-1 in the Premier League over the weekend. Son got a goal and two assists in a result that could kickstart Spurs's season, after a winless run of five games that included a bruising defeat to Chelsea.

Son is joined in Team of the Week 13 by fellow EPL player John McGinn, who scored the match-winning goal for Aston Villa against Arsenal on Saturday. The 1-0 result against the Gunners was the second big win on the bounce for Unai Emery's side, who also beat reigning Premier League champions Manchester City a few days beforehand by the same scoreline. The Villans currently sit third in the Premier League table, just one point behind second place Arsenal and two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Elsewhere, former Premier League players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette also bagged spots in Team of the Week 13 after their goal-scoring heroics in Ligue 1 over the weekend. Lacazette got a hat-trick for Lyon while Aubameyang scored twice in Marseille's 4-2 win over Lorient. Two women's players have also been included in the Team of the Week 13 squad, with the highest rated card going to Manchester United's Melvine Malard. The French forward scored twice as the Red Devils demolished Tottenham 4-0 in the WSL. Arola Aparicio, who scored a stoppage time goal that helped Sevilla beat Real Madrid in Liga F, also got a TOTW card and an upgraded rating.

All of the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 13 cards and upgraded ratings.
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 13 (TOTW 13) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 13

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team
Son Heung-min ↑89 (87) LW Tottenham
Federico Gatti (★) ↑86 (76) CB Juventus
John McGinn (★) ↑86 (79) LW Aston Villa
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ↑86 (80) ST Marseille
Mikel Merino ↑86 (84) CM Real Sociedad
Alexandre Lacazette ↑86 (83) ST Lyon
Anderson Talisca ↑86 (81) RM Al Nassr
Ademola Lookman ↑85 (81) ST Atalanta
James Tavernier ↑85 (78) RB Rangers
Melvine Malard ↑85 (82) LW Manchester United
Predrag Rajković ↑84 (78) GK RCD Mallorca
Cristhian Stuani ↑83 (77) ST Girona
Junior Dina Ebimbe ↑83 (75) LWB Frankfurt
Patrick Mainka ↑83 (74) CB Heidenheim
Arola Aparicio ↑83 (70) RW Sevilla
Rodrigo Gomes ↑83 (68) RM Orlando City
Callum O'Hare ↑83 (72) CAM Coventry City
Nené ↑83 (66) CM Jagiellonia

For all your other EA FC 24 needs, don't forget to check-out our guides to the best players, fastest players, and best strikers.

