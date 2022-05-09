EA announces The Lord of the Rings game Heroes of Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a new game set in Tolkien's fantasy world for mobile phones, developed by EA's Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes studio Capital Games.

The new app will be a "collectible role-playing game" and a "strategic, social-competitive experience", EA said in a press release this afternoon. A beta will launch in various regions this summer.

Expect turn-based combat, "deep collection systems" and a familiar cast of characters from both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Will Square Enix be bought, and is Ubisoft next?

If a mobile-only Lord of the Rings game isn't for you, perhaps the biggest news here is the renewed partnership between EA and Middle-earth Enterprises.

Back in the early 2000s, EA released a number of games based on Lord of the Rings - and some of them were actually pretty good. The difference here, however, is that EA is now working from the franchise's literary works rather than Peter Jackson's films - so don't expect Ian McKellan to pop up as Gandalf.

Still, perhaps there's more to this renewed partnership with EA than just the one game?

"We are thrilled to be working with EA once again," Middle-earth Enterprises exec Fredrica Drotos said, "this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of JRR Tolkien to its fans. It's an honor to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout."