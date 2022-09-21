Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4090: UK and US links

Nvidia's new RTX 4090 graphics card is days away from its 12th October 2022 release date. Our testing so far reveals one of the biggest gen-on-gen performance increases ever, as well as a clever new technique for boosting frame-rates further in supported games: DLSS 3. We've rounded up everything you need to know about the RTX 4090, from its price and performance to where you can actually buy one once it goes on sale. So, why is the RTX 4090 so hotly anticipated? Well, as early leaks suggested, a denser chip with more advanced hardware features add up to a powerful piece of kit. Looking at the final specs it's clear to see some eye-popping figures in terms of compute, memory bandwidth and power consumption - on top of a process shrink to TSMC's 4N process, design changes and new-generation shader cores, RT cores and Tensor cores. What leaks didn't pinpoint was the addition of DLSS 3, which generates whole new frames in additional to upscaling from a lower resolution. Combined, Nvidia claims these new Ada Lovelace cards can be up to two to four times faster than their Ampere predecessors. These bold promises are sure to attract a lot of attention at any price, so we're anticipating substantial demand for these cards upon launch - even with the recent switch of Ethereum to proof-of-stake, depressing the GPU cryptocurrency market, and the relative ease by which RTX 30-series cards can now be obtained. To keep things easy, here's what you need to know - and the web pages you should probably bookmark!

Where can you buy the RTX 4090 in the UK? You can buy the RTX 4090 from a range of major UK retailers, which we've summarised in a handy table below. Stock is expected to sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren't able to order from your normal favourite store. Retailer Price Range Ebuyer £1649 and up Amazon UK £1649 and up Scan £1649 and up CCL £1649 and up Novatech £1649 and up Currys PC World £1649 and up Falcon Computers £1649 and up Box £1649 and up

Where can you buy the RTX 4090 in the US? The RTX 4090 is available from a wide range of major stores, which we've summarised in a handy table below. Stock is expected to sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren't able to order from your normal go-to! Retailer Price Range B&H Photo $1499 and up Amazon US $1499 and up Newegg $1499 and up Best Buy $1499 and up

How fast is the RTX 4090? Full reviews aren't yet available, but we've already begun our testing and early performance looks good. With DLSS 3 in play, 4K 120Hz - and even 8K 60Hz - gameplay is possible in games like Spider-Man Remastered and Cyberpunk 2077. Normally we'd expect to see graphics cards reviews go live before launch, and we'll add more performance data here as it becomes available. In terms of what Nvidia included in their presentation, Team Green demonstrated Cyberpunk 2077 running at ~22fps at 4K with RT enabled and DLSS disabled, then ~100fps with RT enabled and DLSS 3 engaged - a massive speedup, even if this is a cherry-picked demo. The firm also played a video demo of Flight Sim 2020, with the game running at ~60fps with RT + DLSS disabled and ~135fps with RT + DLSS 3 enabled - good evidence that the DLSS 3 technique does ease CPU limitations.

What's the RTX 4090 price? Nvidia's official recommended retail prices for the RTX 4090 starts at $1499/£1649. Custom models are likely to cost more due to the demand for high-end graphics cards right now, although the makers of those cards will point to the inclusion of factory overclocking to boost performance, more ports, beefier heatsinks or other additions as an explanation for the price. This leads into another question - why is the RTX 4090 so expensive? Certainly both Nvidia and its partners want to make a healthy profit, recouping their investments into research and development, but there are other factors in play as well. More advanced processes, like TSMC's 4N used here, are more expensive than their predecessors to produce. Global conflicts and pandemics also continue to impact supply chains. However, ultimately the price is set at what Nvidia thinks the market will bear, and only GPUs remaining on store shelves, unsold, are likely to motivate any kind of downward shift in prices.

What are the specs of the RTX 4090? Despite looking outwardly like last year's cards, the RTX 4090 represents an insanely powerful choice, even over the two RTX 4080 cards Nvidia announced. You can see this for yourself in our table below. RTX 4090 24GB RTX 4080 16GB RTX 4080 12GB GPU AD102 AD103 AD104 Transistors 76B ? ? Die size 611mm² 380mm² 300mm² CUDA cores 16384 9728 7680 Boost clock 2.52GHz 2.51GHz 2.61GHz Memory interface 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory bandwidth 1018GB/s 742GB/s 557GB/s Power usage 450W 320W 285W PSU requirement 850W 750W 700W PSU cables 3x 8-pin 3x 8-pin 2x 8-pin Price $1499/£1649 $1199/£1269 $899/£949 Release date October 12th, 2022 November, 2022 November, 2022

Are pre-built RTX 4090 desktop PCs available in the UK? There are a range of UK and US retailers with RTX 4090 graphics cards available who will build an RTX 3080 Ti desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege - and your computer won't arrive as early - but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves. Retailer Price range Overclockers £2000 to £4000 PC Specialist £2000 to £4000 AWD IT £2000 to £4000 CyberPowerPC £2000 to £4000 Novatech £2000 to £4000 Chillblast £2000 to £4000 Box Custom PCs £2000 to £4000

Are pre-built RTX 4090 desktop PCs available in the US? There are a range of American system integrators that can take care of the hard work of building a high-end gaming rig with the RTX 4090 and sending it to your door. Here are some of our absolute faves. Retailer Price range Origin PC $2000 and up iBuyPower $2000 and up Maingear $2000 and up CyberpowerPC $2000 and up Digital Storm $2000 and up Falcon NW $2000 and up NZXT BLD $2000 and up