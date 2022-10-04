The legendary HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is down to £49.99

Few gaming headsets have a truly mainstream reputation, but HyperX's Cloud 2 may well have come the closest. This headset debuted all the way back in 2015, yet remains popular to this day amongst PC and console gamers alike thanks to its legendary comfort, balanced audio and solid build quality. Normally this headset costs £75, but today Amazon has it on sale for £49.99, a great value for one of the all-time best headset designs.

The Cloud 2's design is simple but effective, offering excellent comfort and strong build quality. These qualities have made it a favourite amongst esports pros as well as anyone else that might wear a gaming headset for hours on end, and wants something that will last for years too.

The Cloud 2 is also well-known for its well-balanced audio with good stereo imaging, which should be great for all kinds of casual and competitive gaming as well as for general listening. There's also the fun of virtual surround sound present when using the bundled USB sound card, which should provide a more immersive experience.

This is a wired headset, and you get a choice of either that USB sound card with full-size USB or a standard 3.5mm audio jack. This means you can use the headset on PC, Xbox (via 3.5mm), PS4/PS5, Switch and smartphones that still offer a 3.5mm jack (either directly or with an adapter).

In addition, what's especially handy is that given how popular the Cloud line of headsets has been for the past seven years, there are a shedload of aftermarket accessories and mods available to change the look and feel. For instance, if you fancy a different cable or earcups, then there's loads to pick from!

You get the picture by now - the Cloud 2 is a fantastic and reliable wired gaming headset, a strong all-rounder in terms of comfort, audio quality and connectivity. At £49.99, it's well worth considering - and there's no shortage of positive reviews for you to look at online!