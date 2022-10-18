Save £1300 on the excellent Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV at Box

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, chances are you've seen terms like QLED and OLED, but QD-OLED might be a bit of a new one. In essence, QD-OLED TVs combine the brightness of QLED panels with the impressive contrast and motion handling of OLED, making these sets some of the best 4K TVs for gaming on the market. Samsung's S95B is one of the best QD-OLED sets so far, and right now it's discounted from its UK RRP of £2399 to £1099 at Box - a price that makes it well worth considering!

It's worth highlighting the initial benefit of opting for a QD-OLED set, which comes in the form of that combo of QLED brightness, and OLED quality contrast. The S95B should offer some amazing colour reproduction alongside inky blacks, as well as almost unrivalled levels of vibrancy. Reviews of the S95B put it as being one of the brightest OLEDs available, as backed up by a quoted figure of over 1000 nits, which offers around 10 percent higher figures than LG's top performing C2 or G2 tellies.

Alongside this what looks to be some generally brilliant image quality, especially thanks to the 4K resolution, with excellent detail and colours, as afforded by the QD-OLED panel the S95B features. Its HDR performance is also said to be punchy, with it bringing out textures and shadows with marvellous detail, although the lack of support for Dolby Vision is a bit of a pain - although there is support for HDR10+, HLG and Filmmaker Mode. It must be said though that the lack of Dolby Vision support is part of a wider symptom of Samsung's flagship televisions, as opposed to just the S95B.

The S95B also has four HDMI 2.1 ports, unlocking the door features like ALLM to automatically engage a low latency mode when gaming begins and HDMI Forum VRR for smoothing out uneven frame-rates on consoles (there's also AMD FreeSync Premium for gaming on PC). Moreover, the S95B can also allow you to play games in ultrawide 21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratios with Samsung's 'Ultrawide GameView' feature for PC. As an added bonus, there's also support for Samsung's Game Hub which offers the use of Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now streaming services, letting you play a wide range of games even without a console.

The built-in speakers here should offer a decent-bodied sound, and support for Dolby Atmos should also help to project the sound beyond the slender frame of the S95B. If you wish, you can also connect up a soundbar or surround sound system to this TV for a more impactful and immersive experience.

For £1099, the Samsung S95B is a great all-round TV, especially given the scale of the reduction from Box, as well as the simple fact you're getting a powerful set with a bright and vibrant panel and a whole host of interesting features to enjoy.