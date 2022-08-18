Pick up 2TB of fast NVMe or SATA SSD storage for just £120

If you’re looking for a handy storage upgrade to give you an extra bump in capacity for your PC, Crucial's P2 2TB NVMe SSD is down to £120 at Amazon, a 28 percent reduction from its UK RRP and the lowest price we've ever seen for this size and specification.

Thanks to its NVMe connection and fast QLC (quad level cell), you can get sequential read speeds of up to 2400MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. That makes it about four or five times faster at tasks like large file transfers than even the fastest SSDs that use the older SATA connection.

This high capacity and high peak speeds make the P2 a great choice for storage rather than for booting up an OS, although will still be more than capable for bundling your copy of Windows on. With that being said, such a large capacity drive will be ideal for replacing any smaller candidates you’ve currently got inside, of which there might be multiple, so you can centralise all your storage into one drive.

The motivation for getting a drive like this one may not be for the absolute quickest speeds, but more to do with the fact it’s a 2TB one. This is on the upper end of what’s available affordably for solid state storage, offering a fair bit of space for you to bundle your favourite games on, as well as any large apps or documents you have laying around on your PC.

To use this drive, you'll need to place it within an NVMe M.2 slot on your desktop motherboard or laptop; alternatively you can install the drive into an enclosure to make up a super-fast, super-size portable SSD.

If your desktop or laptop doesn't have a free M.2 NVMe slot for you to use, you might instead consider a SATA SSD. Like the Crucial BX500. This is available in the same 2TB size for £122, and offers roughly similar random performance - albeit with slower sequential read and writes of 540MB/s and 500MB/s.

In short, this is a grand choice for those wanting to get some handy SSD storage at a more than reasonable price, whatever the application. If you're looking for even more storage upgrades, have a read of the Digital Foundry best SSD for gaming guide for a whole slew of recommendations from SATA to NVMe.