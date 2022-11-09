Need some RAM? This Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR4 kit is under £90 on Amazon

In the market for some DDR4 RAM? The advent of DDR5 means that the older-gen stuff is getting absurdly cheap, as today you can pick up a 32GB dual-channel kit of DDR4-3200 CL16 for just £86. This is £15 cheaper than the same RAM cost just a few months back, and a great price for the best value spec in terms of price versus performance.

So why do we recommend this 3200MT/s CL16 spec? Well, go any slower and you'll be looking at comparably sluggish speeds in CPU-limited scenarios like high refresh rate gaming, and going any faster towards 3400, 3600 and 4000MT/s and you have to start paying significantly more for a relatively tiny speedup. For example, if you get the same RAM but at a higher DDR4-3600 CL18 spec, you're looking at over £100 for RAM that's functionally identical in most workloads, from gaming to content creation.

This is a RAM kit you can use in virtually any system for any workload, ranging from general productivity and gaming to more intense things such as content creation, where having 32GB instead of 16GB of RAM is actually useful. However, getting faster RAM doesn't make a ton of difference to gaming performance given you've got the extra oomph of a powerful discrete GPU, and content creation workloads such as video transcoding or 3D rendering won't be noticeably sped up by faster RAM either. Ultimately, DDR4-3200 will be more than good enough for what most people need it to do.

If you're all about aesthetics, this Corsair Vengance kit brings some sleek looks to the table, especially thanks to its black alumninium heatspreader. For those opting for a mean lookin' PC, you won't go wrong with this particular kit. Even if there isn't any excessive RGB on show, the fact is that this kit will be low profile enough to fit in virtually any system, be it a small form factor build if you're limited on space, or a larger system with plenty of clearance.

If you do need some more RAM to upgrade your system with, or you're building a new one and want to get a solid bang for the buck option, you certainly won't go wrong if you pick up this Corsair Vengeance 32GB kit!