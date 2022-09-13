Nab yourself an MSI Radeon RX 6600 from Amazon for just £283

I've been recommending a few graphics cards recently, but let's face it, they've majorly been quite expensive....Such as the Asus TUF RTX 3080 from last week, or the RTX 3090 from CCL for £925 a few weeks back.

Well, I'm here to bring you a much more affordable GPU recommendation - the MSI Radeon RX 6600 MECH 2X - Amazon currently has it for £283.48, which they say constitutes only a nine percent discount on list price. In checking an Amazon price tracker site such as CamelCamelCamel however, it reveals the true extent of the discount to be around £80 or so. As far as I can see, it's the cheapest RX 6600 currently available, which must be a go-er.

As more of a budget card, it isn't decided to run AAA titles at Ultra settings in 4K at HFR, but in our review, we noted it's a respectable performer for 1080p titles, with AAA games such as Doom Eternal running at an average of 197fps or so, which sits in line with Nvidia's last-gen RTX 2060 Super in terms of performance. In cranking things up to max settings with Borderlands 3 for instance, the RX 6600 managed 77.65fps, which is on par with an RTX 2070 Super and beats off an RTX 3060; AMD's latest Full HD capable candidate isn't a bad performer, therefore.

It's also a handy media solution too, with support for both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 output, as well as AV1 decode, all within a rather affordable shell, especially for a good margin below retail. To get all this in a card with a small 132W TDP is rather impressive. Admittedly, this MSI iteration, with its black and silver fans and shroud, may be a little simplistic in comparison to some of the more brash and aggressive stylistic choices of other board partners' options, but for those who aren't after those more flamboyant looks, this MSI card should be more than good enough.

Other GPUs from AMD and Nvidia that are a little further up the food chain are likely to provide a better overall experience, although for this low price, the RX 6600 should be capable for 1080p gameplay, as well as 1440p if you want to give it a push.