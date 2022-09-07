Nab an ASUS Tuf Gaming RTX 3080 OC from Overclockers for £400 below RRP

The RTX 3080 is now two years old, but it remains the best value high-end Nvidia graphics card on the market, providing excellent performance at resolutions all the way up to 4K while costing much less than the likes of the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti. Currently, you can grab yourself one of the best-reviewed RTX 3080 models, the Asus Tuf Gaming OC V2 for £649.99, offering an especially handy saving of £400 off of the card's usual £1049.99 retail price. While the next generation may be experiencing a few delays according to leakers, now may be a better time than ever to pull the trigger on a powerful GPU.

In a general sense, the RTX 3080 remains our top recommendation for 4K gaming, given the power on offer for more of a reasonable price. The likes of the RTX 3090 only offers between 10 and 15 percent better performance compared to the RTX 3080 for a significantly higher outlay, making those cards a winner only with those who've got money to literally burn, whereas the RTX 3080 makes more sense for most people who want excellent performance at 1080p through 4K.

As you may have noticed from the title, this particular card is an overclocked model that comes with a hefty triple-fan cooler, ensuring that you can extract good performance from a cut-down version of the same GA102 silicon that powers the RTX 3090 Ti.

This Asus TUF RTX 3080 OC V2, for the same price as a standard retail 3080 is an absolute steal, not only given the extra power on offer, but also the (and I can't believe I'm saying this) excellent value for money. The RTX 4000 series of cards, and more specifically, the successor to the 3080, is likely to be with us in 2023, according to leakers, so if you want great value 4K performance, this deal may be the one you've been waiting for.