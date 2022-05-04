Logitech's excellent G502 Hero gaming mouse is £50 off at Amazon

Logitech's excellent G502 Hero gaming mouse is £50 off at AmazonPlus deals on the wireless G502 Lightspeed and G305.
Logitech's mice are equally popular in a work or gaming environment, and none more so than the G502 Hero. It combines a wide, comfy shape with 11 programmable buttons, an 'infinite scroll' wheel for zipping through documents or websites and a high-end optical sensor for gaming. The silver-accented Special Edition model is on sale today for a ludicrous £30 on Amazon, down from a UK RRP of £80 - that's a historic low price.
We've also noticed that the G502 Lightspeed wireless version has also been reduced, from £130 all the way to £58. It's the same mouse, but with Logitech's industry-leading wireless and without the faff of a wire. It rarely gets reduced this low too!
- Get the Logitech G502 Hero for £30 (was £80)
- Get the Logitech G502 Lightspeed for £58 (was £130)
- Get the Logitech G305 Lightspeed for £24 (was £52)
The G502 family is the most popular gaming mouse in the world, but if you prefer something a little smaller than the G305 is just the ticket. It's a great wireless mouse to have on hand for laptops or if you just like a smaller, lighter design. It also sees a reduction today, with the G305 Lightspeed going for £24 instead of its regular price of £52.
If you're a stickler for a lightweight mouse, you can even get a AAA to AA battery converter and a AAA lithium ion battery to transform the G305 into a great ultralight wireless mouse that's ideal for FPS gaming.
Either way you go, G502 or G305, you'll be left with a top quality mouse at a dramatically lower price than normal. It's well worth checking these out, and if you're feeling inspired feel free to look at our compendium of the best gaming mice.
Stay tuned for more deals from Digital Foundry, and be sure to follow us on Twitter @dealsfoundry for instant notifications to deals as we discover them.
Will you support the Digital Foundry team?
Digital Foundry specialises in technical analysis of gaming hardware and software, using state-of-the-art capture systems and bespoke software to show you how well games and hardware run, visualising precisely what they're capable of. In order to show you what 4K gaming actually looks like we needed to build our own platform to supply high quality 4K video for offline viewing. So we did.
Our videos are multi-gigabyte files and we've chosen a high quality provider to ensure fast downloads. However, that bandwidth isn't free and so we charge a small monthly subscription fee of £4.50. We think it's a small price to pay for unlimited access to top-tier quality encodes of our content. Thank you.Support Digital Foundry