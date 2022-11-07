Grab yourself an Elgato Stream Deck Classic for £50 off

Elgato's Stream Deck is a favourite of streamers and macro enthusiasts everywhere, thanks to its convenient 15 buttons that can be bound to a huge range of actions - and the LED screens behind each key that lets you know exactly what it does, from opening programs, muting your mic or switching scenes in OBS. The Stream Deck Classic is reduced today on Amazon, where it's £90, down from £140 previously.

The original Stream Deck launched in 2017, and was only superceded by a new model this year - which has the exact some software and features. The only thing you're missing out on is interchangeable face plates, a USB-C port and a less adjustable stand. For my money, the OG model is the way to go - especially given this discounted price.

Of course, there have been plenty of similar-ish macro boards before. What really sets the Stream Deck apart is its software, which has the benefit of having a load of pre-programmed functions for common streaming tasks and integration with a wide range of software for streaming, social media, video production and more. OBS, Twitch, Twitter, XSplit, Spotify, Philips Hue and YouTube are the highlighted services supported out of the box, but there's also a huge community of developers that have created tons more actions and integrations for anything the Elgato developers might have missed.

As well as its breadth, the Stream Deck is simple to set up - you just drag the functions you want onto the key you want it on, and there's support for folders as well to make the device essentially limitless. You can set the software to automatically switch profiles when you load into different games or software, or just load them up yourself with the tap of a button. And if you want to program your own macros, it's simple to write or record them.

The Stream Deck is also useful as a second (or third...) screen for monitoring your PC's vitals. You can see stuff like the time, your CPU utilisation, your battery life and so on. If you've got iCUE installed for your Corsair peripherals, you'll find that is also integrated into the Stream Deck - neat.

There are tons of possibilities here, so the Stream Deck is well worth picking up at its discounted price. Let me know what you think of it in the comments below, and stay tuned for more deals!