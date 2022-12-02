Grab this LG 55-inch CS OLED for just £829 with this code

LG's OLED TVs are all the rage and it's easy to see why - unbeatable contrast, beautiful colours, impressive gaming features and above all solid value for money - as 2022 models are seeing deep discounts. This deal from PRC direct on a 55-inch LG CS OLED for £829 with voucher code 22BLACK100 is a prime case in point.

The CS is an intriguing option, sitting between 2021's C1 series and the 2022 C2 series. Essentially, it provides all the powers of a C2 with a newer Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor and uprated internals with the older OLED panel of the C1. What all this means is that if you want the powers of a C2 TV but don't want to pay out the extra for the Evo panel of a similarly sized C2, LG has you covered.

In a more general sense, it's likely that this CS OLED is going to be one of the best TVs for gaming out there, given the fact it's a blend of two of our favourite, and top-rated options. As an OLED, it should offer true-to-life, vibrant colours, alongside the deep and inky blacks that are an OLED's signature feature, while there's also a slew of gaming features so you can pair it with your PC or console and expect excellent performance. Its HDMI ports offer HDMI 2.1 connectivity for 4K 120Hz output, as well as support for a wide range of VRR standards, with HDMI VRR, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync all present.

Much like the C2, this CS OLED also has support for game streaming services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, as well as a handy Game Optimiser menu. This can help you to configure the CS's performance to match what game you're playing to get the best out of the OLED panel or to minimise latency. Dolby Vision IQ is also bundled in to aid in getting the most out of the content you're watching, and Dolby Atmos powers are also present in the CS's speakers to offer you a more spatial audio style experience for maximium immersion.

If it's an excellent OLED telly you're after in time for Christmas to take those long nights of films to the next level, then you'll certainly want to check out this 55-inch CS OLED deal.