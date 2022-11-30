Grab this 27-inch 1440p 75Hz Dell monitor for just £179

It would appear that Dell's excellent reductions have continued on, even in the wake of the Black Friday madness winding down, as they've got another solid monitor discount available for you. The S2721DS can be grabbed for £179 using an extra 10 percent off discount code you can nab from here, which gets you a solid 1440p monitor at a low price.

It's a 27-inch 1440p monitor, which is perhaps considered the general sweet-spot for monitors in 2022, providing you with ample screen real estate and a solid resolution for work and gaming alike. While this isn't a full-blooded high refresh rate gaming monitor, its 75Hz refresh rate is at least noticeably smoother than your standard 60Hz. (For context, the cheapest mainstream 1440p 144Hz monitor is £250.)

The S2721DS also includes support for AMD FreeSync for smoother, tear-free gameplay. In addition, a quoted brightness of 350 nits is sufficient for even bright rooms, and with over 99 percent sRGB colour space coverage it's suitable for colour-sensitive content creation work. That excellent colour reproduction also goes hand in hand with this being an IPS screen, which also means it should provide great viewing angles and good colour accuracy.

To boot, the S2721DS looks the part, too, with a silver chassis that's nicely offset by the especially thin black bezel around the screen, which also helps this monitor to look especially sleek and modern. The port selection is pretty decent too, with dual HDMI ports that can easily be switched between, as well as DisplayPort 1.2 and a line-out port for speakers or headphones.

If you're on the hunt for an excellent monitor for productivity and a sprinkling of gaming that's going to be provide a good screen size, detailed images and smooth, responsive output, this Dell S2721DS for £179 from Dell direct should be a brilliant choice.