Get the fastest PS5-compatible SSD we've tested for £105 at Ebay

Sony's requirements for PS5 SSDs are steep: PCIe Gen 4.0, sequential speeds of 5500MB/s and an integrated heatsink. Relatively few models fit the brief, but one we recommend is the WD Black SN850. It normally retails for north of £125, but today it's been discounted to £105.99 at Ebay when you use code SPEND15. So why is this drive one of our top PS5 SSD recommendations - and is it any good for PC as well?

Let's start with the basics: sequential read and write speeds of 7000MB/s and 5300MB/s, respectively, make this an especially speedy choice, but it's the up to 1000K IOPS of random performance that makes this drive one of the very fastest when it comes to game load times. That's two to three times faster than a typical PCIe 3.0 drive like the Crucial P2, to say nothing of SATA drives that can be an order of magnitude slower. Put simply, this is one of the fastest SSDs on the market of any description, and the built-in heatsink ensures that you get excellent sustained performance as well - without the hassle of installing a heatsink yourself.

Of course, the SN850 is also one of the best gaming SSDs for PC, where its high speeds and extremely good random I/O performance make it a champ for handling massive files or loading games - so content creation and gaming will both see a speed-up.

You'll need a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard on PC to take full advantage of its speeds, which includes basically all motherboards built in the last three years - think AMD's B550 and X570, and its successors, and Intel's Z590 and B560 and later; if you have a Ryzen 3000 CPU or Intel 11th-gen processor or later, you'll probably be fine. Of course, it wouldn't hurt to find out your motherboard model in CPU-Z and do an internet search with the phrase 'PCIe 4.0' to be sure. PC users can also reap the benefits of programmable RGB lighting to add a splash of colour to their rig, as well as the additional WD Black Dashboard software for some more configuration options.

Regardless of whether you're using it with PS5 or PC, the WD Black SN850 for £105.99 on eBay represents a corker of a deal. It's speedy, offers good capacity and convenient mounting with the addition of a heatsink, and all in all, comes with our warmest recommendations.