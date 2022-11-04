Grab an RX 6900 XT graphics card from Ebuyer on Ebay for £630

Even though AMD has now officially announced their new RX 7000 GPUs, the fact is that the now last-gen cards can be had for some excellent discounts, especially as retailers try to clear stock in prep for the new cards' full release in about a month. A good example of a solid deal is this MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio 16GB from the Ebuyer Ebay store, which can be yours for £630 with code TAKEIT10, which takes £70 off its list price.

The 6900 XT may be AMD's second-in-command when it comes to the RX 6000 series of GPUs, but the fact is is that it's a solid GPU for both 4K and 1440p gaming, as well as also monstering FHD performance, too. In our review of the card, we noted average frame rates north of 150fps at 4K in Doom Eternal, as well as 330fps at 1440p, while in Borderlands 3, the 6900 XT offered an average of 69.7fps, and in 1440p, its 122fps average beats off the RTX 3090.

In a general sense, the RX 6900 XT sits between the RTX 3080 and 3090, which makes it an especially powerful GPU for gaming, as well as for intense creative workloads, too. The only issue with the RX 6900 XT, much like the other RX 6000 GPUs are its RT frame rates. While an average of 40.68fps in Control at 1440p is playable, it lags far behind the equivalent Nvidia cards.

This specific MSI RX 6900 XT also looks pretty good too, with a triple fan setup, and a smart looking black and silver shroud. There's also a smattering of RGB across the front and back of the card, if you're a fan.

The MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio 16GB, for £630 is an absolute steal, especially given the power on offer and the actual card you're getting for the price. If you're in need of a GPU upgrade, this deal offers some solid bang for the buck.