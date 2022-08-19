Get Samsung's Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K 144Hz monitor for £499 after a £100 discount

After starting as £1000+ flagships, high-end 4K 144Hz monitors are starting to get much more affordable. Case in point is Samsung's 28-inch Odyssey G7 AG700, which offers the perfect spec sheet for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, and is currently discounted to £499 at Amazon after a £150 discount. That's an amazing price for an HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, especially one as highly-rated as the G7.

Unlike Samsung's best known Odyssey monitors that use a curved VA panel, this one uses a flat IPS panel. That means you get wide viewing angles and gorgeous colour reproduction, as well as excellent motion clarity from 1ms pixel response times. However, contrast isn't quite as good as a VA or OLED monitor, which will probably be most noticeable in dark rooms or when watching dark scenes in games.

Overall, the AG700 is a great jack-of-all-trades, able to handle games from a wide variety of genres. The monitor doesn't have the impactful HDR of a higher-end monitor or 4K TV, with only a DisplayHDR 400 rating, but it's still excellent for this price point and you should be able to take advantage of HDR's higher contrast and wider colour gamut. With good colour accuracy, you could also use this monitor for creative work, such as editing photos or videos, although more dedicated creator monitors that lack gaming features are also available.

It's worth explaining HDMI 2.1 too. This is the latest HDMI standard and unlocks the door to high refresh rates (120Hz) at 4K, compared to earlier HDMI 2.0 monitors that could handle 4K at 60Hz or 1080p at 120Hz. While 1440p 144Hz may be the sweet spot for PC gaming, 4K 120Hz is better for consoles and those with high-end PCs who want a truly cinematic experience, which the G7 should be able to offer in spades. Of course, this monitor also comes with DisplayPort 1.4, which lets you access the monitor's full 4K 144Hz capabilities on PC, and works even on older graphics cards that don't have HDMI 2.1 ports.

All things considered, this is an excellent panel for the price - and one I'd say is well worth your consideration as one of the best gaming monitors available.

