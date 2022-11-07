AMD GPU price ladder: best UK deals on AMD 6000-series graphics cards

AMD's RX 7000-series graphics cards, headed by the RX 7900 XTX, look solid indeed - but what if you're interested in something a shade more affordable? We've rounded up the cheapest examples of every AMD 6000-series graphics card sold in the UK, from the entry-level RX 6400 to the previous flagship, the RX 6950 XT. This way, you can get a sense of the market and weigh up your options, and if you do decide to upgrade, grab a good deal too. If you're more of a fan of the Green Team, we've also written up the best deals on RTX 30-series cards, too.

First, here's a table with all the essential information - the cheapest version of each GPU, how much it costs and where to find it:

Best UK AMD GPU deals

As you can see, there's a good range of retailers offering the best deals here, with the deepest reductions most frequently found at Ebuyer, but Amazon UK and Overclockers also contributing a handful of best prices each. We also checked Scan and Box, but neither retailer came out with the lowest price on any of the GPUs we checked.

Digital Foundry's AMD GPU recommendations

Last updated November 7th, 2022.

With AMD's full RX 6000-series product stack in play, it's easy to get overwhelmed with which to choose. We've tested almost all of these cards over the past two years, so we tapped DF editor Will Judd to deliver some recommendations based on on the current prices.

First, at the lower end, it's worth going for the RX 6500 XT at £170 instead of the £128 RX 6400, as it is far more powerful - just make sure you have a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard (eg AMD B550/X570 or later, Intel 500-series or later) to avoid a nasty performance penalty and be sure to turn on Smart Access Memory - as detailed in our review. With everything in place, the RX 6400 should provide good performance for 1080p gaming, although RT performance remains unimpressive.

For the mid-range, nothing really beats the RX 6700 at the moment. It's just £20 more than the RX 6650 XT for a good chunk of extra performance, and just £3 more than the best RX 6600 XT price we can find too. The RX 6700 is closer to the RX 6700 XT to the RX 6650 XT in performance, so it's well worth the slightly higher asking price and should deliver good gaming performance at 1080p and 1440p.

At the high-end, there are a couple of standout deals here. First, the aforementioned £400 RX 6700 XT is a great choice for 1440p gaming at a slight reduction against its price on launch. However, you can see greater price drops as you go up the stack, with the RX 6800 at £560 and RX 6900 XT at £700 providing a good increase in performance that will ensure comfortable 4K gaming. The RX 6950 XT is a good performer too, and way cheaper than it was before, but the imminent arrival of the RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT make this a poorer value over the long term.

Well, there you have it - the cheapest RX 6000 cards we can find at the time of writing this article. If RX 7000 is too expensive - and we expect it will be for most people! - then perhaps one of the graphics cards we've highlighted above is just right for you.

