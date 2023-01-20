Destiny's Google Stadia Guardians offered free month of GeForce Now

Google Stadia is now, sadly, dead. But that doesn't mean Destiny players who used Google's streaming service need to hang up their headsets just yet.

Indeed, Destiny developer Bungie is in the process of contacting former Stadia players to offer a month's access to GeForce Now, Nvidia's rival cloud gaming platform which is still very much alive.

Did you ever play Destiny 2 via Stadia? If so, it may be worth double-checking your inbox today for a voucher code to use GeForce Now for 30 days. The offer will expire on 19th February, 9to5Google reported today.

Even if you're done with Destiny for the time being - or perhaps waiting for its upcoming Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion, a cyberpunk-themed jaunt to Neptune, a month of GeForce Now still offers the ability to stream more than 1500 other games.

GeForce Now's Priority tier usually costs £8.99 for a month, although you will of course need to also own the games you are streaming.

The service's beefier Ultimate tier adds access to a PC with RTX 3080 rig, and up to 4K streaming. In a well-timed move, Nvidia this week began rolling out access to RTX 4080 performance for Ultimate members, beginning with certain titles.

Stadia completed its long-awaited shutdown this week, as the ill-fated service's last few users looked on and played Worm Game. Here's how it all ended.