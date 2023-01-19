If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Watch the moment Google Stadia died

Up in the clouds.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
Stadia Worm Game credits

Google has officially pulled the plug on its cloud gaming service Stadia, which died earlier this morning.

Announced in September, the shutdown was scheduled for 7:59am 19th January for us Brits, or 11:59pm 18th January Pacific Time. If you head to the Stadia website now, you'll be greeted with a short message which reads: "Thank you for playing with us. Stadia was shut down on January 18, 2023."

Some players commemorated the occasion by livestreaming their final moments on the service which, although somewhat anticlimactic, marked the end of Stadia's short and troubled lifetime.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Was Google Stadia always destined for failure?

YouTuber Retroity decided to stream Worm Game, the test game which was released on Stadia by Google mere days before the platform went offline. The game froze and kicked Retroity out, who was then unable to relaunch the game. Watch the moment Stadia died for Retroity below (which happens about 47 minutes in).

Goodbye, Google Stadia.

Retroity lost connection at around 8:20am, 20 minutes after the scheduled shutdown. Others reported even longer delays to cutoff, including two players captured by streamer RuDiggz, who made it to 9:45am. A similar situation to Retroity's happens during a game of NBA 2K20.

Whilst Stadia as a platform is now dead, Google confirmed plans to release a tool which will enable its bespoke controller to be used on other platforms via Bluetooth.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch