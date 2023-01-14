If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Google thanks Stadia players with the release of the "humble title" it used to test Stadia's features

"Thanks for playing, and for everything."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Worm Game

Surprise, Stadia players! Google has released Worm Game, a game that "came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world".

The multiplayer arcade title became available overnight, just days before Google's innovative cloud gaming service terminates for good on 18th January, 2023.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: What to look forward to in 2023!!

In a bittersweet twist, this means that Worm Game is both the last game to release on the service and the first, as it was used to test features from before Stadia's 2019 launch right up until last year.

"Play the game that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world," Google writes on the store description. " Worm Game is a humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features, starting well before our 2019 public launch, right through 2022.

"It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a LOT of time playing it, and we thought we’d share it with you. Thanks for playing, and for everything."

"Stadia is not shutting down", Google insisted when asked outright on Twitter if closure was imminent back in June. Just three months later, the beleaguered cloud gaming service announced it would close on 18th January 2023 - news even developers still hard at work on Google Stadia projects had not been expecting.

Stadia is currently refunding those who made their hardware purchases via its Google Store. Stadia is also attempting to automatically process refunds for "all purchases of games, add-on content and subscriptions fees other than Stadia Pro" through the Stadia Store, and expects the majority of refunds to be processed by 18th January, 2023.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch