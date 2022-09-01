Destiny 2 Touch of Malice drop location and how to get the Catalyst explained

Destiny 2’s Touch of Malice is a classic Exotic that has made its return to Destiny 2.

It’s a one-of-a-kind scout rifle, powered by the dark power of Oryx, the Taken King, himself. It can output incredible damage per second, but at a steep cost to the wielder. The final round in the chamber will regenerate instantly, but steals health from its wielder every time it does so.

Touch of Malice, or ToM to Destiny aficionados, returned during Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder alongside the restored King’s Fall raid. It’s a random drop, and the Touch of Malice Catalyst is hidden behind a puzzle-easter-egg combo.

Here's how to get Touch of Malice and unlock the catalyst.

On this page:

