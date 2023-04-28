Destiny 2 Mindbender's Ambition god roll and drop location

Mindbender’s Ambition is a legendary shotgun in Destiny 2. Originally part of the Forsaken expansion, it has been refreshed, and return as part of the Season of Defiance.

This Solar Shotgun focuses on slow, powerful shots, dishing out damage in chunks. It excels as part of a Solar build, frequently activating Scorch abilities.

This page will detail how to get Mindbender’s Ambition in Destiny 2, and what to look for in a Mindbender’s Ambition god roll.

Mindbender's Ambition is a Nightfall Exclusive weapon. This means it will only drop at the end of a Nightfall Strike, and only on a week where it is the featured weapon in the rotation. When Mindbender's Ambition is up in the rotation, it can drop from the chest after a successful completion. There's a chance it will drop, but there are no guarentees it will be there on any indivdiual attempt. All you can do is take on the Nightfall repeatedly. Whether the weapon drops is a matter of luck, but you do have the ability to tip the scales in your favor. Increasing the difficulty also increases the odds of the Nightfall weapon dropping, from Rare at the lowest difficulty to Common at the highest. You can also equip the Ghost mod Prosperity (Vanguard). This gives playlist strikes and Nightfalls a chance to drop an additional piece of legendary gear upon completion. It's never been confirmed that this includes the Nightfall weapons themselves, but anecdotally it seems to have an effect.