Destiny 2 Kindling sources, event challenges and how to add Kindling explained

Destiny 2 Kindling is a resource introduced to Solstice 2022.

Alongside Silver Leaves and Silver Ash, this is used to upgrade your Candescent Armor to 'imbue' it with improved stats, and eventually, add a glow for a cosmetic flurish.

Kindling is earned through completing event challenges, so focusing on their various requirements will mean you can upgrade all the armour you need before the event ends.

On this page:

How to get Kindling and add Kindling to Candescent Armour

Kindling is a resource earned from completing event challenges during the Solstice 2022 event, where each completed challenge grants you one Kindling and one Event Ticket (which can be used to unlock items in the Event Pass).

Event challenges are unlocked by completing the 'Celebrating Solstice' quest, which is a tutorial to the Solstice event - taking you through the process of earning Silver Leaves, transforming them into Silver Ash, and learning how to apply these to Candescent Armor.

Only once you have completed this quest do you earn your first first Kindling, and can apply it to Candescent Armour.

To add Kindling to Candescent Armour, open the piece in question, then select the second to last mod slot. From there, select the Small Kindling node below, and spend the one Kindling. This allows you to then 'imbue' with Glowing Embers - in other words, improve its stats with Silver Ash.

This mod slot then changes to Large Kindling, requiring two more Kindling. Doing this 'imbues' with Shining Embers, allowing a further stat upgrade. You can then apply another three for it to be 'Fully Rekindled', adding a glow and the ability to upgrade a stat of your choice by +20.

Note that applying Kindling works across all armour of the same slot - meaning if you purchase another armour piece in that slot from Eva Levante, the Kindling upgrades will carry across.

For example, if you have fully upgraded a helmet with Large Kindling, all further helmet pieces during the event will also have Large Kindling ready to go.

Destiny 2 Kindling sources from event challenges

You can earn one Kindling per completed event challenge during the Solstice 2022 event.

Though playing Bonfire Bash is the focus, there are challenges for using Solar abilities, shotguns and hand cannons, and getting Silver Leaves from sources across the game.

Note you have to do this per class if you want to upgrade armour multiple types. The event challenges are as follows:

Challenge How to complete Bashing Success Complete the Bonfire Bash activity (unlocks all other challenges). Torch the Taken Defeat 20 Taken in the Bonfire Bash. Good Ignite Defeat 20 Ignition Carriers in the Bonfire Bash. Fuel for the Fire Stoke 50 flames in Bonfire Bash. Ash Tray Collect 500 Silver Ash. Fuel for the Fire II Stoke 100 flames in Bonfire Bash. All around the Bonfire Complete the Bonfire Bash activity against all races (Cabal x2, Hive x2, Fallen x2). Fuel for the Fire III Stoke 150 flames in Bonfire Bash. Like Wildfire Defeat targets anywhere in the system. Defeating Guardians awards bonus progress. (Also rewards Emblem.) Superlative Defeat targets with Super abilities. Pyromania Defeat combatants with Solar abilities. Fire Power Defeat combatants or opposing Guardians with Power weapons. Forged in Flame Defeat 100 opposing Guardians in any activity Shotgun Solstice Defeat targets with Shotguns. Hand Lighter Defeat targets with Hand Cannons. Burn Them Down Defeat 60 bosses anywhere in the system. Raking the Coals Complete playlist activities to earn Silver Leaves. Lamplighter Complete 10 patrols on any destination to earn Silver Leaves. Solstice Jubilee Complete public events on any destination to earn Silver Leaves. Dare to Dream Complete runs of the Blind Well or Dares of Eternity to earn Silver Leaves. Brightfall Complete Vanguard Ops or Nightfalls to earn Silver Leaves. A Spark in the Dark Complete Sever missions or rounds of Altars of Sorrow to earn Silver Leaves. Fires of Competition Complete 25 matches in Crucible or Gambit playlists to earn Silver Leaves. In the Hot Seat Complete activities within the Throne World to earn Silver Leaves.

Solstice 2022 is here, with new resources Silver Leaves and Kindling. Elsewhere, Season of the Haunted continues. Get up to speed with our levelling guide ahead of tackling the Duality dungeon, and learn how to collect Calus Bobblehead locations, Calus Automaton locations and find all Opulent Key chests. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Exotics including Dead Messenger and Parasite. Late last year, we saw the Bungie 30th Anniversary, which introduced the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, Strange Coins and new Exotics, including the Gjallarhorn and Forerunner.

Kindling max cap

As with all Destiny 2 resources, there is a limit to how much you can hold at any one time.

Kindling no different - the caps are as follows:

Kindling max cap: 99

Thanks to Testifye on reddit for confirming the above using API information

You can see how much Kindling you have in the relevant upgrade node for Candescent Armor.

Note that reaching this cap is technically impossible, as even if you earn Kindling from completing every event challenge per class, it won't reach 99 (24 challenges times three is 72).

This means, unlike Silver Leaves and Silver Ash, you can focus on earning Kindling without worrying about any exceeding the cap going to waste.