Destiny 2 Silver Leaves farm recommendations, sources list and how to get Silver Ash explained

Destiny 2's Silver Leaves are a resource introduced in Solstice 2022.

This can be sourced across the solar system, from matchmade playlists to certain patrol activities.

With the Silver Leaves you have collected, you can transform them into Silver Ash for upgrading Candescent Armour, or for purchasing new pieces from Eva Levante for new stat roll attempts.

By learning how to farm Silver Leaves effectively, you can maximise your returns from the event.

On this page:

How to get Silver Leaves and Silver Ash in Destiny 2

Silver Leaves and Silver Ash are linked resources during the Solstice 2022 event, where you earn Silver Leaves from activity completions, then turn Silver Leaves into Silver Ash by completing the Bonfire Bash activity.

With the amount of Silver Ash transformed depending on your progress during a Bonfire Bash session (the more times the bonfire is ignited, the more Silver Leaves are transformed) it's worth having as many Silver Leaves on you as possible to maximise your gains.

You'll earn five Silver Ash per single Silver Leaf transformed. As an example, if you ignite the bonfire 20 times (which is the maximum possible amount in a single session), you'll transform 20 Silver Leaves - granting you 100 Silver Ash.

So before you start a Bonfire Bash session, you should find some Silver Leaves. Silver Leaves are dropped upon completion of certain activities with Candescent Armor pieces equipped, from playlist activities through to planetary events. These include:

Strike matches

Crucible matches

Gambit matches

Public events and patrol missions

Nightfall Strikes (more for Grandmaster Nightfall completions)

Witch Queen campaign missions

Vanguard Ops

Blind Well

Wellspring

The amount of Silver Leaves you earn scales for activity type - public events and patrol missions are around three Silver Leaves, basic playlist activities grant around five Silver Leaves, and more challenging or longer activities are closer to 10-15.

Note that, at launch, according to reddit some of the above sources don't appear to be regularly dropping, such as some patrol missions and Wellspring completions. Meanwhile, despite what the event challenges say, it appears Dares of Eternity is not dropping Silver Leaves either, according to community findings. Raids and dungeon completions, meanwhile, are currently unconfirmed.

This is unfortunately common for newly added resources during Destiny 2 events to be bugged - and should be patched, or at least clarified, by Bungie in the coming days.

Solstice 2022 is here, with new resources Silver Leaves and Kindling. Elsewhere, Season of the Haunted continues. Get up to speed with our levelling guide ahead of tackling the Duality dungeon, and learn how to collect Calus Bobblehead locations, Calus Automaton locations and find all Opulent Key chests. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Exotics including Dead Messenger and Parasite. Late last year, we saw the Bungie 30th Anniversary, which introduced the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, Strange Coins and new Exotics, including the Gjallarhorn and Forerunner.

Silver Leaves farm recommendations in Destiny 2

The fastest farm involves completing the Witch Queen campaign's second mission, Investigation. This can be completed quite quickly once you know the route - within 10 to 15 minutes - and if you want to 'cheese' it even faster, then you can reach a checkpoint just before the conclusion which allows you to complete it over and over, earning 14 Silver Leaves each time.

This 'cheese' requires another Fireteam member and multiple classes to be most effective, but until it's potentially patched out, stands as the most effective Silver Leaves farm on the event's debut. You can see specifics on how this works via Cheese Forever on YouTube:

Ignoring this particularly fast 'cheese' strategy which may or not be patched out in time, when weighing up the above Silver Leaves sources and the length of time of each event, the best Silver Leaves farm appears to be Crucible matches and Heroic Public Events.

However, as noted above, at launch it appears some sources are bugged - so until Bungie correct or specify otherwise, it's best to try a match or two first to see if they are working for you.

Assuming Heroic Public Events is working, if you visit the EDZ's The Gulch and Winding Cove regions, not only are these Cabal Public Events quicker than most, but the clusters of enemies spawning in make for easy ways to tick off any weapon-related challenges and bounties.

Meanwhile, in the Crucible, Mayhem and Rumble matches in particular are the fastest modes to engage in.

A note to the above is that Solstice 2022 event challenges - which reward you with Kindling and Event Tickets - ask you to rotate through a variety of activities and destinations. So though the above farm is best if you want to get Silver Leaves quickly, if you want all available Kindling, then it's worth cycling through each one - meaning you tick off both resources at the same time.

Silver Leaves and Silver Ash max caps

As with all Destiny 2 resources, there is a limit to how much you can hold at any one time.

Silver Leaves and Silver Ash are no different - the caps are as follows:

Silver Leaves max cap: 100

100 Silver Ash max cap: 500

You can see how many Silver Leaves you have in your inventory screen, while Silver Ash quantities are displayed in the relevant upgrade node for Candescent Armor.

Thanks to Testifye on reddit for confirming the above, which is based on API data.

This is particularly important as if you exceed the cap, you will no longer gain those resources. For example, players on reddit are already discovering the game will consume Silver Leaves even if you are at the Silver Ash cap.

If you are farming, then there is a risk you will reach these caps without realising - so be sure to regularly make use of them, ensuring that hard work doesn't go to waste.