Destiny 2 cheat-seller must pay $12m following latest Bungie lawsuit win

Bungie has secured another legal win against a Destiny 2 cheat-seller, with a court this time ordering the defendant to pay $12m USD in damages.

Bungie filed a lawsuit against Romanian cheat-seller Mihai Claudiu-Florentin - who it claimed was behind Destiny 2 cheating software VeteranCheats - last year, alleging (thanks TheGamePost) copyright infringement, violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act (CPA), and intentional interference with contractual relations.

Bungie had been seeking $11,696,000 in damages, a figure based on the $2,000 Claudiu-Florentin would make from each sale of VeteranCheats across a total of 5,848 downloads. The Washington Western District Court has now granted Bungie's request, deeming the studio to have sufficiently proven its claims of copyright infringement and breach of contract, but not of the CPA violation.

As such, Claudiu-Florentin has been ordered to pay the full amount to Bungie - in addition to attorney fees, bringing the total up to $12,059,912.98 - and has been issued with a permanent injunction, prohibiting him from engaging in further copyright violating activities.

This latest victory follows two similar wins by Bungie, including its $4.4m victory against cheat seller AimJunkies this February, and a $13.5 win against cheat company Elite Boss Tech last year. The studio has also filed a further lawsuit, this time against LeviCheats, seeking $6.7m.