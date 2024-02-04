Shiny Chansey, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats, and Blissey’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Believe it or not, February 2024 marks the very first Chansey Community Day in the world of Pokémon Go. Given the Egg Pokémon’s popularity as a Gym defender and its ubiquity in the anime as Nurse Joy’s ever-faithful friend (including one stint in a heart-breaking episode as Nurse Jessie’s partner), this may come as something of a surprise.

Chansey is one of the ultimate Gym defenders in Pokémon Go, and if you thought they were a chore to take down before, just wait until everyone and their mother’s cat has a Level 50 XL Blissey and Level 50 XL Chansey to annoy you out of attacking a gym!

But first, what is a Community Day? For the uninitiated, this is a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that celebrates a specific Pokémon, while boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

Since Chansey is technically a middle evolution, thanks the later addition of Happiny in Gen 4, this Community Day event will be a little more involved than usual. Happiny is only available in Eggs, which means that if you’re hunting for the shiny (which you should be as shiny rates are boosted for Happiny, too), you’re going to have to get your hiking boots on. Happiny will hatch much more frequently from 2km Eggs, which will become 0.5km Eggs if you put them in an incubator during the event hours!

Chansey will be spawning en masse throughout the event, this is the best chance we’ve had for catching an Chansey with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it’s a good idea to know its evolution Blissey’s best moveset.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon, there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including the aforementioned quarter hatch-distance bonus.

Chansey’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

February’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Chansey with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Chansey, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1075 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 1165 CP

Chansey’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 - the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the highest level you can without going over the CP cap (1500 for Great League and 2500 for Ultra League). Since attack raises CP more than defence, the highest-level Pokémon in these leagues tend to have low attack and high defence.

If you want to run Blissey or Blissey in Go Battle League (you shouldn’t), you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Blissey is 0/15/3, reaching 1499 CP at Level 22.5

is 0/15/3, reaching 1499 CP at Level 22.5 A perfect Ultra League Blissey is 0/15/14, reaching 2499 CP at Level 50

is 0/15/14, reaching 2499 CP at Level 50 A perfect Master League Blissey is 15/15/15, reaching 3117 CP at Level 50

Community Day always comes with a selection of cute stickers featuring the day’s special Pokémon. (Image via pokemongolive.com)

Chansey evolution chart: What do Happiny and Chansey evolve into?

While Chansey can be caught in the wild, and was a basic Pokémon in the first iteration of the game, it technically evolves from Happiny with 25 Chansey Candy after walking 15km with it as your buddy. Given how common Chansey is, relatively speaking, and how much of a pain it can be to get a Happiny, this seems unlikely to be something the vast majority of trainers are interested in doing.

Chansey evolves into Blissey with 50 Chansey Candy in Pokémon Go. This is the Pokémon’s final evolution and an absolute tank when it comes to gym defense.

The theme in this evolution line is a little odd, and a good example of why you shouldn’t think too hard about Pokémon; particularly when it comes to food chains or general ecology. Things can get real dark, real quick.

Don’t believe us? Read their official Pokédex entries below while we dust off our evolutionary biology degrees:

Happiny: It carries a round, white rock in its belly pouch. If it gets along well with someone, it will sometimes give that person the rock.

Chansey: This kindly Pokémon lays highly nutritious eggs and shares them with injured Pokémon or people.

Blissey: Anyone who takes even one taste of Blissey’s egg becomes unfailingly caring and pleasant to everyone.

So, first we have Happiny, a baby Pokémon that carries around a rock. Fine, kids do weird stuff - if it wants to make friends with a rock and then give it people, we’ve seen kids do weirder stuff than that.

Chansey is where things start turning dark... Laying and incubating eggs, as we all know, is how many species rear their offspring. Kangaskhan and Cubone both clearly show how strong the maternal link in Pokémon lore. Chansey though? Nah - it feeds people its eggs. 'Here,' it says with its beady little eyes. 'Eat my baby.' You know what else lives to get its babies eaten? Parasites.

You might think that this is pretty Farfetch’d, but that’s a different Pokémon. Bad puns aside, stick with us: there’s precedent for this kind of parasitology - Parasect is a prime example of this, with the mushroom actively controlling the crab-like host. The real question there is which part of Parasect is the Pokémon - the body or the brain?

Our tangent brings us to Blissey, the final evolution of this surprisingly dark Normal-type Pokémon. 'Anyone who takes even one taste of Blissey’s egg becomes unfailingly caring and pleasant to everyone' - this means that its eggs contain mind-altering substances; running with the above theory, this means that the parasites can cross the species barrier.

Ever wanted to know Pokémon becomes The Last of Us? Spoiler warning: it starts with Blissey.

All of the Pokémon in the Chansey evolution line are Normal types. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

February’s Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Chansey Candy as possible, to ensure you can fully evolve it!

If you’re hurting for Candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Normal-type Pokémon mega evolved - Mega Loppuny, Mega Kangaskhan or Mega Pidgeot are all great options here.

Blissey’s moves and best moveset recommendation

Blissey is truly awful in Go Battle League, but that’s not a problem because that’s not why you want a Blissey with good IVs.

The reason Blissey is such a sought-after Pokémon is that it is an absolute unit in Gym defense, and is consistently ranked one of the best defenders in Pokémon Go. You can quite easily get away with just two moves: Zen Headbutt (Psychic, Fast) and Dazzling Gleam (Fairy, Charged).

If this sounds like a peculiar moveset for a Normal-type Pokémon, it’s because it’s a meta-game move. Blissey’s abundance means people attack gyms with Fighting-type attackers. What beats Fighting-type Pokémon? Among other things, Psychic and Fairy-type moves...

It’s also worth noting that Blissey is getting a new and exclusive Community Day move: Wild Charge. This Electric-type move doesn’t really do much for you; stick with the tried and tested and hold that gym for as long as you can! May your returning Pokémon always bring you 50 free Pokécoins.

If you want to see the full move set, here it is:

Blissey Fast Moves

Pound (Normal)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Blissey Charged Moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Psychic (Psychic)

Blissey Legacy Charged Moves

Wild Charge (Electric)

It's the the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, so make sure you complete the Timeless Travels quest! During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

What do shiny Happiny, Chansey and Blissey look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event’s highlighted Pokémon combined with how catching Pokémon of the same type naturally increases said rate making it easier to encounter shinies.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity like a raid. From there, it’s easy to see if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles that appear when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon’s name.

Chansey and Blissey’s shinies have been available for a while - they were released back in February 2020 as part of the Valentine’s Day event, along with shiny Happiny. The issue is that getting a shiny Happiny can be quite tough, so if it’s on your to-catch list, make sure you make the most of this event’s quarter-hatch distance bonus!

You can see shiny Happiny, Chansey and Blissey below.

Thanks to X (formally Twitter) user OzRlate1 for the handy preview!

As you can see, Happiny changes from peach to pink and purple. It’s a fairly subtle change, unlike Chansey, which simply turns around and says 'Ok, I’m green now'. The darker bits are a vivid green, with the lighter bits taking an almost tatami green.

Blissey, meanwhile, decided it liked the subtlety of its first form and reverts to a super pale pink. It’s pretty much just a sun-bleached Blissey; it’s so subtle that it’s quite a deflating shiny.

If you want to evolve shiny Chansey or shiny Chansey, and want the exclusive move, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve and gain the exclusive moves. This way you’ll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Chansey, along with enough candy to evolve them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, however, that if you want it for Gym defense, you’re better off waiting until after 10pm and trying to get Dazzling Gleam instead!

Other Chansey Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Chansey Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same - like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Chansey Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Quarter hatch distance

Double catch Candy

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be!

from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be! 3-hour Incense duration (not including Adventure Incense)

(not including Adventure Incense) 3-hour Lure duration (not including Golden Lures)

(not including Golden Lures) Photobombs - Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Chansey (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

- Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Chansey (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research - Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Chansey' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Chansey encounter.

- Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Chansey' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Chansey encounter. Special Research - For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Chansey Special Research story.

- For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Chansey Special Research story. Stickers - Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

- Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time).

can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time). Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time).

(until 10pm local time). Exclusive move - Evolve Chansey during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Blissey that know the exclusive attack Wild Charge (until 10pm local time).

- Evolve Chansey during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Blissey that know the exclusive attack Wild Charge (until 10pm local time). Chansey raids - After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Chansey will cause more Chansey to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Pokémon that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

Hope you enjoy Chansey’s Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!