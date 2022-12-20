If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Canine photography game Pupperazzi coming to Nintendo Switch

I like big mutts and I can not lie.
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

Paw-don me, I didn't mean to inter-ruff your day, but I have some news to share with you: Pupperazzi, and all the dogs that come with it, will be bounding onto the Nintendo Switch early next year.

Sundae Month and publisher Kitfox Games announced this news as part of Nintendo's House of Indies: Holiday Event yesterday, promising Switch owners that soon they will be able to use their photography skills to snap all the best shots of shibas, terriers, labs, pugs, and more. "You want 'em, WE GOT EM!" the Pupperazzi team proclaimed.

But it is not just taking pictures. Along with getting nice photos of your canine compatriots, you will also be able to play fetch with them, dress them up in a variety of outfits, have a dance party (or should that be paw-ty) with them and "terrorise them with vacuum cleaners" (but would you really want to do that?). You can even see them in action at the skatepark - in fact, Pupperazzi's entire world is populated with dogs, dogs and yet more dogs. You can see what I mean in the trailer below.

Bark! The herald angels sing.

There is currently no exact date for Pupperazzi's Switch debut, but we will keep you updated when we know more.

Until then, Happy Howl-idays everyone. I hope Santa Paws is good to you and your loved ones - just make sure you watch out for his little yelpers as you go Dachshund through the snow while listening to Furry Tail of New York...

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

