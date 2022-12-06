If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 leaks emerge online

Quad feed.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

New leaks have appeared online which reportedly show details for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's Season 2.

Key art from marketing material show-off a Japanese theme, with artwork teasing the return of the classic map Castle (thanks, WhatIfGaming).

Castle was originally a multiplayer map in Call of Duty World at War, set in an old Japanese fortress in World War 2. The map most recently made a return in Call of Duty Vanguard, but this would be the first time the map would appear in the franchise's modern theme of shooters.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Why is Sony worried about Call of Duty on PlayStation 6?

The artwork also reveals the return of Modern Warfare (2019) Operator Ronin, who is wielding a blade.

The original sources for the material have been taken down owing to a copyright notice, all but confirming the legitimacy of the leaks.

A separate leak also purportedly shows Warzone 2.0's new Resurgence map, which contains Castle in the middle. Descriptors suggest that map will also be used for the DMZ mode and Modern Warfare 2's Ground War mode.

Infinity Ward had previously confirmed that a new Resurgence map is on its way to Warzone 2.0, after removing Rebirth Island from the original Warzone alongside Fortune's Keep. Warzone returned online last week, albeit on life support and Activision pushes players towards the sequel.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch