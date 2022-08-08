If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta out next month, including Grand Prix map

Arms race.
Marina Bay map Call of Duty

The beta for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set to arrive next month across PlayStation, Xbox and PC, and will include a map on a grand-prix track.

The Marina Bay Grand Prix map is inspired by the Singapore F1 street circuit of the same name, but with a much darker tone of course.

The open beta will take place across two weekends, with PlayStation players able to access the first exclusively.

Watch on YouTube
Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Here's a quick look at the playable Grand Prix map:

The PlayStation exclusive weekend is from 18th - 20th September, with early access available from 16th September for those who pre-order the game.

The following weekend will see access open across all platforms from 24th - 26th September. Again, there's an early access window from 22nd - 23rd September.

The beta will provide access to "an advanced look into the game's Multiplayer, including maps, modes, weapons, and other features", according to the official website.

More details on the future of Call of Duty will be shared in a livestream event on 15th September.

You can also check out our guide on how to access the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta.

