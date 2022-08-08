Call of Duty Warzone 2 reveal next month in "era-defining" livestream event

Call of Duty Warzone 2 reveal next month in "era-defining" livestream eventModern Warfare 2 multiplayer too.
The mysterious new Call of Duty Warzone will be revealed next month on 15th September, as part of a presentation which publisher Activision has bombastically described as an "era-defining livestream franchise event".
The livestream, dubbed Call of Duty Next, will also fully reveal the multiplayer mode featured in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, and additionally feature Warzone on mobile.
But its Warzone 2.0, or whatever it ends up being called, that is the most intriguing part of this year's Call of Duty offerings. This is the refreshed version of Activision's COD battle royale that we know won't carry over much of your progress - and sounds like it will be an entirely separate entity.
Activision has previously described the new Warzone as "an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe", with new Modern Warfare 2 content, systems, progression and inventories.
It's due to launch later this year, soon after Modern Warfare 2 itself on 28th October.
The Warzone that exists today will meanwhile continue on as its own thing - so all that time and money you spent won't be wiped clean.
One thing Warzone 2.0 seems unlikely to include will be the Call of Duty dog skin which Activision has hastily-scrubbed following accusations its design was plagiarised from a popular fan concept.
