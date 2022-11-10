Buy a select TV from Box and get yourself a voucher worth up to £250

With Black Friday deals arriving much earlier this year, it's noticeable which lines of products are still not receiving discounts from particular retailers. Big ticket items are often reserved for Black Friday itself.

However, Box has come through with a special offer right now, where if you purchase a select TV, you'll receive a voucher worth up to £250 to spend with the retailer. This is really great if you're in the market for a headset, keyboard, or even a laptop or desktop PC, as Box offers a range of great products.

Many of the TVs here have chunky discounts too, and are some of the best you can buy for gaming.

LG C2 4K OLED TV

First up is the LG C2. LG's OLED TVs have often been the most recommended TVs in recent years for gamers, thanks to the strong HDMI 2.1 support. That means you can input an 8K signal, or 4K resolution with up to 120Hz support. It's an excellent way to future-proof your TV purchase by managing to get the best of resolution and fast refresh rate. It goes without saying the image quality here is superb too, thanks to the deep blacks and vibrant colours OLEDs can offer. The 48-inch LG C2 is currently £400 off the retail price and comes with a £100 Box voucher. If you're in need of something bigger, the 65-inch has an even bigger discount and comes with a more generous £200 Box voucher.

Sony Bravia A90J 4K OLED TV

Sony's premium televisions remain some of the best panels in the industry. The A90J series has been a Digital Foundry pick in the past and it's easy to see why. You get great colour depth thanks to the OLED panel and the HDR support is fantastic too. There's also HDMI 2.1 support here, so you can push the limits of your gaming setup with 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second. The 55-inch panel is available for £1599 and the 65-inch is £2399, both coming with a £100 voucher.

Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV

Samsung make some of the best TVs and cover a wide range of categories to suit many different customers. This QLED TV is not just a 4K panel but also has HDR 1000 support and can output 4K visuals at up to 120Hz. Priced at just £699, it has key features that are ideal for today's demanding gamers without breaking the bank too much. You also get £75 back in the form of a Box voucher, so it's ideal to spend on a soundbar or future gaming accessory. Also, as with most modern TVs, it's a smart TV and comes with all the usual streaming apps ready to use. If you're after something more stylish for your living room, the 55-inch version of Samsung's Frame TV is currently available for £1199, and is also a 4K HDR display.

Here are some of the best deals right now on TVs at Box:

