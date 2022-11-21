If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bungie brewing story surprise in leaked Destiny 2 cutscene

According to saucers.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

A cutscene wrapping up Destiny 2's current Season of Plunder has been found by fans and shared online, spoiling the end of the game's current plotline.

If you wish to remain unspoiled - the season is still set to run for another few weeks, until 6th December - then look away now.

The cutscene, voiced by Saint-14, shows Fallen leader Mithrax converting the essence of dead baddie Nezarec into a potion, which is then brewed up and served like a cup of tea.

Watch on YouTube
An official look at Destiny's story.

The teacup containing this delightful gloop is given to ailing hero Osiris... which somehow revives him. Hey, it worked for the Tenth Doctor.

The cutscene - which you can watch below - concludes with Osiris setting up the series' upcoming focus on Neptune, and a touching moment between Osiris and Saint, which is nice.

Reaction to the cutscene has been mixed, and there has been surprise among fans expecting more to come of Nezarec's essence than simply being turned into a pot of PG Tips.

But, of course, this is Destiny, and it's likely not quite that simple. Who can say what the effects on Osiris will be in the long-term?

And here's the tea.

Fans expect Destiny 2's next season, which begins in December, to focus back on rogue AI war machine Rasputin. The franchise's next major story beat arrives in February 2023 with the launch of Lightfall, Destiny 2s penultimate expansion. This will see the return of Emperor Calus, and allow players to visit Neptune.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch