If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bloober Team working on new survival horror IP with Take-Two's Private Division

Not due before 2025.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Bloober Team - the studio behind psychedelic horror hits including Layers of Fear, Observer, The Medium, and Blair Witch - has announced a new partnership with Take-Two publishing label Private Division that'll see it creating a new survival horror IP.

Announced as part of Private Division's fifth anniversary celebrations, the new project is said to be in "early development" for unnamed platforms. Further details are scant to the point of non-existent, but Bloober has confirmed we won't be seeing the fruits of its efforts for quite some time, with a launch not expected before 2025.

In a statement accompany today's announcement, Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno referred to the unnamed project only as an "exciting new survival horror game", saying it "will help us become a leader in the horror industry at large".

Watch on YouTube
Bloober's next title, Layers of Fears, is due to arrive "early" next year.

Bloober, of course, already has plenty on its slate, with the studio currently adapting The Medium for TV while also being hard at work on the long-rumoured but only recently confirmed remake of Konami's beloved horror classic Silent Hill 2 - which arrives on PC and PS5 at some currently unspecified future point.

The studio is also putting the finishing touches to Layers of Fears, a shiny new-gen remake of its two Layers of Fear games, bundled into a single "psychedelic horror chronicle" that'll also incorporate a "brand-new story chapter". This is due to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S "early" next year.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch