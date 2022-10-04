The Medium is the latest game to be getting a TV adaptation

Psychological horror game The Medium is the latest in a long line of video games to be getting a TV adaptation.

Bloober Team shared the news in a blog post earlier today, where the company announced it had signed a cooperation agreement with Polish visual arts complany Platige Image to bring its game to a new medium (see what I did there).

This upcoming adaptation will be helmed by Tomasz Bagiński, whose resume includes Netflix's The Witcher. Meanwhile, Bloober Team's Piotr Babieno will work alongside Bagiński bringing this adaptation to life.

Watch on YouTube Aoife breaks down 12 things you need to know about The Medium.

"Both the film industry and the video game industry are close to my heart and I am very happy that there is finally an opportunity to combine them both. My joy is even greater because two Polish companies are involved in the production and a series will be created on the basis of our game," said Babieno.

Babieno noted that the news comes hot on the heels of other high-profile video game adaptations, citing both Cyberpunk's Edgerunners anime and Arcane as proof that "this is the perfect time for such productions".

In addition to the aforementioned shows, several other video game adaptations are currently in the works, including God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Fallout, The Last of Us and Twisted Metal.