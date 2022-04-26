BBC Proms to include first video game concert

A concert of video game music will be included as part of this year's Proms, the annual music festival held each summer in London's Royal Albert Hall.

This is the first time the classical music festival has featured a concert dedicated to game music - something which has seemed a very long time coming.

The event - titled Gaming Prom – From 8-Bit to Infinity - will be held on Monday, 1st August at the Royal Albert Hall and feature a new arrangement of music from Battlefield 2042 as originally composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir and Sam Slater, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Music from Dear Esther, composed by Jessica Curry, will also feature, as well as themes from Kingdom Hearts and Shadow of the Colossus. Here's the link if you fancy booking tickets.

"Fantastic worlds, epic adventures, complex characters and huge moral choices – the universe of computer gaming is a natural match for orchestral music, and in the 21st century games have created a huge and passionate global audience for some of the most vivid, ambitious and inventive music currently being written for symphony orchestra," the BBC wrote.

"In this first ever Gaming Prom, Robert Ames – best-known at the Proms for his explorations of sci-fi and electroacoustic music – takes an electronically expanded Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on an odyssey from the classic console titles of the 1980s, through Jessica Curry's haunted soundscapes to the European concert premiere of music from Hildur Guðnadóttir's and Sam Slater's score for Battlefield 2042."