If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Battlefield 2042 free trial available now on Steam

Until 16th March.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Battlefield 2042 cover image

Battlefield 2042 currently has a free trial on Steam - until 16th March.

The game's fourth season Eleventh Hour was recently released, so now is the ideal time for PC players to jump in if they want to try that.

This offer also follows the welcome return of classes to lend the game a better sense of structure: the familiar Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer.

Watch on YouTube
Battlefield 2042 | Development Update: Season 4, Classes, New Map, and More

Eleventh Hour brought an "array of new content", such as a new map, weapons, vehicle, a new Specialist, and new tiers of Battle Pass content.

What's more, DICE threw in a cheeky nod to Mirror's Edge in its new map.

The game got off to a rocky start in November 2021, with DICE scrambling to restore the game to the past glory of the series.

Now, though, the game has been vastly improved - especially with the returning class system. "DICE has course-corrected in dramatic fashion, but it's likely the developer will have to wait for the next iteration to see its efforts rewarded," reads our State of the Game piece on Battlefield 2042.

For now, it's worth PC players giving the game a go for free. It also has a 70 percent discount until 16th March.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch