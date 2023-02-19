If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Battlefield 2042's fourth season, Eleventh Hour, brings a new map, Specialist, gadget, weapons, and more

Saved at the eleventh hour?

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Battlefield 2042: Eleventh Hour
Electronic Arts

Battlefield 2042's fourth season, Eleventh Hour, drops later this month.

Available from 28th February, the new season brings "an array of new content", including a new map, Specialist, weapons, vehicle, and "100 new tiers of Battle Pass content.

Battlefield 2042 | Season 4: Eleventh Hour Gameplay Trailer.

EA says that the "core content additions will be available to all players, even those with the free tier BP, whilst "cosmetic items" will be up for grabs for those forking out of the premium battle pass.

The new South African map, Flashpoint, provides "rocky landscapes" along with "ample interior spaces" that include an underground tunnel, whilst new Specialist Camila "Blasco" can use her reconnaissance training and "customised tactical gear" to move across that map without triggering motion-sensor technology. She also comes with an X6 Infiltration Device, too, that prevents lock-ons from "hostile devices and interferes with active spotting tech".

There's more – a new vehicle, the CAV-Brawler, and a load of new weapons that include the Super 500 Shotgun Sidearm, RM68 assault rifle, AC9 SMG, and RPT-31 LMG – including the SPH Explosive Launcher gadget which enables you to attach sticky explosives to objects, vehicles, and enemy players, of course.

Since the game's disastrous launch in November 2021, EA reshaped the development of Battlefield, bringing in support studios Industrial Toys, Ripple Effect Studios, and Ridgeline Studios, with the franchise led by Respawn's Vince Zampella.

Last year, DICE said it had learned "valuable lessons" from Battlefield 2042's release, saying it would be "reverting a lot of the changes" it made in the game for its currently in-development next Battlefield outing.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch