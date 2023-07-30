Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Battlefield 2042's Update 5.2 will roll out next week

Battlefield 2042 Update 5.2
Image credit: DICE / EA
Vikki Blake
DICE has confirmed that Battlefield 2042's Update 5.2 will roll out next week.

The update will include a "map rework" of Hourglass – expect improved line of sight, traversal, and "combat encounters" now the size has been reduced – as well as all-out warfare attachments for vault weapons SMGs and LMGs, better squad management through improved squad orders, better ammo crates, and dispersion tweaks to SMGs and LMGs.

Battlefield 2042 | Season 5: New Dawn Gameplay Trailer.

The rationale behind shrinking the Hourglass map is to "keep combat focused while having more opportunity to defend yourself through added cover".

"With this release we have fulfilled our commitment that we made to you during last year’s lead-up to the launch of Season 1: Zero Hour - we have now reworked all of our launch maps," the team says. "We’d like to thank you for your continued feedback, but also your patience as we’ve worked to roll out these improvements to you. Let us know how the Hourglass feels!

"The team is excited to get this game update in your hands as it covers further areas of your feedback that we’ve been looking to action. We can’t wait for you to play it."

Other improvements include fixing a number of persistent audio issues, better soldier AI, and tweaks to the Battlefield Portal. You can see the full list on the Battlefield 2042 website.

Since the game's disastrous launch in November 2021, EA reshaped the development of Battlefield, bringing in support studios Industrial Toys, Ripple Effect Studios, and Ridgeline Studios, with the franchise led by Respawn's Vince Zampella.

Last year, DICE said it had learned "valuable lessons" from Battlefield 2042's release, saying it would be "reverting a lot of the changes" it made in the game for its currently in-development next Battlefield outing.

