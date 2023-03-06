If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There's a Mirror's Edge Easter Egg in Battlefield 2042's new map

You gotta have Faith.

Battlefield 2042 players have discovered a new in-game Easter Egg for Mirror's Edge.

The game's latest season (Season 4) introduces a new map called Flashpoint. There players can find a pair of running shoes by flying to the crane on top of the map's big hole.

Those shoes are worn by Faith, the protagonist of Mirror's Edge.

Battlefield 2042 Development Update: Season 4, Classes, New Map, and More

For those intrigued, here's a look at those sneakers in situ (thanks mp1st).

Mirror's Edge sneakers in Battlefield 2042

Of course, both games were made by Swedish developer DICE, but it's likely this is just a nod to the studio's previous work. Don't expect a new Mirror's Edge anytime soon.

The original Mirror's Edge was released back in 2008 on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, and featured innovative first person parkour gameplay in a heavily stylised world. It also had a brilliant electronic soundtrack. It was followed by a prequel in 2016, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

DICE is pretty tied up with Battlefield 2042 at the moment, though.

Its fourth season has just launched, including not only the Flashpoint map but a new Specialist, a new vehicle, plus new weapons and gadgets.

The game had a disastrous launch in November 2021, which has somewhat tanked the reputation of the series.

More details on the new season can be heard in the Inside Battlefield podcast.

