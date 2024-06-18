Banana clicking game now 9th most popular of all time on Steam, knocks Baldur's Gate 3 out of top 10

That game where all you do is click a banana is now one of Steam's most popular releases ever. In fact, it is so popular, it has today bopped both Hogwarts Legacy and Baldur's Gate 3 down a place on Steam's most played games chart.

Banana - as the game is aptly called - is now sitting proudly in ninth place on Steam's most played games charts in terms of all-time player peak.

At the time of writing, that peak is 884,469 banana clickers, according to SteamDB.

To put this in perspective, Hogwarts Legacy (which became the best selling game of 2023 in the United States, surpassing sales of Call of Duty) has an all-time player peak of 879,308. It is now the tenth most popular game on Steam.

And, as for the wildy-praised and multi-award winning Baldur's Gate 3? It is now out of the Steam top 10, with an all-time player peak of 875,343.

"Banana is a clicker Game, in which you click a Banana! In Banana you click the Banana to gain even more Bananas," reads Banana's synopsis on Steam. "Every 3 and 18 hours, you get dropped a banana. Each banana is also made by the community in Discord. Come hang out with us and let's grow into something awesome!"

The game currently sits with a Very Positive review average.

Image credit: SteamDB/Eurogamer

I played Banana myself earlier in the month, to find out what the fuss was about. It became the first game I ever got all the achievements in, so there is that, I suppose.

