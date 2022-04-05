Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Eivor headed to Fortnite

Everything is permitted, the classic Assassin's Creed slogan says - and that's certainly true for Fortnite's bustling item shop.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla heroine Eivor will become available to purchase later this week with a bundle of themed items, alongside a general launch for the game's previously-released Ezio promotional skin.

Both Ezio and Eivor will make their item shop debuts upon the store's refresh on Thursday night (that's 1am Friday here in the UK).

Eivor's Fortnite skin will feature styles with both her hood up and hood down. Accompanying items include her twin axes and a longboat for a glider. A built-in emote for her axes will let you bang them menacingly against her shield back bling.

Eivor, cheerful as ever.

Ezio, meanwhile, will debut for general sale after previously being exclusive to Epic Game Store owners of Valhalla or its recent Dawn of Ragnarok expansion.

And, of course, if you want to own both Ezio and Eivor together, you can do so in a bundle with a bunch of other cosmetic freebies thrown in for good measure. (Note: prices for all these things are yet to be announced.)