Assassin's Creed Mirage Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma solution

The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage will take you from a graveyard out into the wilderness to the south of Baghdad. Be vigilant though, as the area you're heading to has a lot of snakes ready to attack you.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in the graveyard near Gate of the Mills. We've marked its location on the maps below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The graveyard is west of Gate of the Mills, east of Pomegranate Gate and south east of House of Poulterers near the border between Tabik and Wilderness South.

When you get to the area indicated on the maps above, look for a stone dome. It should look like this:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Walk up to it and use Eagle Vision to highlight the scroll on the floor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found beside a Palm Tree in Palm Grove in Wilderness South.

Enter your world map and head south from Tabik, you should see several large areas of Palm Trees. Head here using a mount (it's a longer walk than you think). When you get to Palm Grove, enter you map again and look south of the grove to find three smaller groves. You need to head to the southern section here.

We've marked its location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Be careful when you get here as there are snakes slithering around. Use Eagle Vision to stay vigilant and keep your distance from them. When you get to the grove, look around for a blanket on the ground next to a small Palm Tree. We've marked its location on the map below for you too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you find the blanket, the reward will be in a pile of stones beside it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward for solving the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma is the Green Hidden One outfit dye.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more enigma help for Assassin's Creed Mirage, check out our Find What I Stole solution or our Left Behind enigma solution. Also, you could check out our Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle explainer as well.