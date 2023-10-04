The Khurasan Gate Guardhouse Gear Chest puzzle in Assassin's Creed Mirage is a puzzle worth taking the time to solve as it rewards you with the chance to upgrade a specific outfit, which in turn will increase Basim's chance of survival as you adventure around Baghdad.

Though the solution to the puzzle seems simple once you know how to do it, it can leave you a bit stumped at first, especially if you're embracing the spirit of Assassin's Creed Mirage and are sneaking around the guards. We choose to eliminate them to make it easier to explore the Guardhouse though.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse Gear Chest puzzle in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

How to find the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse Gear Chest in Assassin's Creed Mirage

To find the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse Gear Chest in Assassin's Creed Mirage you need to head to the domed rooftop of the Guardhouse. The Khurasan Gate Guardhouse itself is located in Khuld, we've marked down its exact location on the map below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

You will visit this specific Guardhouse as part of the 'Follow Nur's Lead' main story mission.

When you're on the domed roof of the Guardhouse, there will be two guards patrolling up there. Assassinate them stealthily, do not raise the alarm or draw attention to yourself.

When you've dealt with them, look for the hut structure on the rooftop.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Use your Eagle Vision to reveal that the Gear Chest is locked inside the hut.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Khurasan Gate Guardhouse Gear Chest puzzle solution

The solution to the Khurasan Guardhouse gear chest puzzle in Assassin's Creed Mirage is to move the crates around in a specific order and destroy some jars to find an alternate entrance to the hut. We've listed the steps of how we found the solution below.

Face the door of this hut and then look to your right, you should see some jars in the far corner.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Smash these jars with a melee weapon and then you will be able to access the two moveable crates behind them. First, you need to push the crate on the left as far back as it will go.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once it stops moving, look to your right between the crate you've just pushed and the crate on your right. You should now be able to see another large jar. Use a melee weapon or throwing knife to smash it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Then, push the moveable crate on the right as far back as it will go. Once it stops, look down and to your left. You should now see a cluster of clay jars here, and yes, you have to smash these too.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

After you destroy the jars, a small opening will be revealed. Crouch and head through here, you will now be in the same room as the Gear Chest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward for opening this Gear Chest is an Zanj Uprising Outfit Upgrade Schematic. You can get the outfit this schematic is for by solving the Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle.

We hope you enjoy Assassin's Creed Mirage!