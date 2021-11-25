Monster Hunter Rise for PC will include all Switch's post-launch content on release day

In news that isn't particularly surprising but still nice to have confirmed, Capcom has announced the superb Monster Hunter Rise will include all post-launch content so far released for the Switch version when it makes its way to Steam on 12th January.

Since its arrival on Switch back in March, Capcom has released a steady flow of post-launch content for Monster Hunter Rise, ranging from the big stuff - which is to say new creatures and a proper conclusion to the Kamura Village story arc - to fun smaller additions, including a series of 'collaborations' based on various video game properties.

In a new post shared on Steam, Capcom has confirmed Monster Hunter Rise will include all content featured in the Switch edition up to its most recent Ver.3.6.1 update when it arrives in January, and notes all future post-launch content releases will be synched between the two versions starting at the end of February. Unfortunately, as previously announced, cross-platform play and cross-saves are not supported.

For those that haven't been following the Switch release, today's news means PC players will be able to tackle Teostra, Chameleos, Kushala Daora, Crimson Glow Valstrax, Apex Diablos, Apex Rathalos, and Apex Zinogre alongside all the base game monsters on launch day.

Additionally, they'll have access to the core quest line's new ending, plus six crossover costumes (and associated quests) based Monster Hunter Stories 2, Okami, Street Fighter, Mega Man 11, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, plus Sonic the Hedgehog.

Monster Hunter Rise's currently released collaborations at a glance.

And of course, as if that wasn't enough to be getting on with, Monster Hunter Rise will be getting a "massive" paid expansion, titled Sunbreak, on Switch and Steam next summer.