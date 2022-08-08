Apex Legends Season 14 release time, and everything coming in Hunters explained

Apex Legends Season 14 release time, and everything coming in Hunters explainedHere's when you can get your hands on Vantage in Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Season 14 presents itself under the Hunters theme, and it's right around the corner, with a new Legend also on the way.
As usual with every new Apex Legends season, there's a new Legend and Battle Pass - giving you Apex Packs, XP boosts and skins to unlock - as well a ranked mode revamp.
This page outlines the Apex Legends Season 14 release time and everything you have to look forward to during Hunters.
Apex Legends Season 14 Hunters release time, date
The Apex Legends Season 14 Hunters release date is Tuesday, 9th August.
Though developer Respawn hasn't revealed specific timings for when Season 14 will land, the last few seasons have been consistent - so we expect them to be the same here when it comes to Apex Legends Season 14 release times:
- UK: 6pm (BST)
- Europe: 7pm (CEST)
- East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)
- West Coast US: 10am (PDT)
Be prepared for the above times to change in case there's any last minute changes or setbacks from the developer, as well as the servers being at capacity during launch. It's an online game - these things happen!
What's new in Apex Legends Season 14 Hunters?
After the release of Newcastle in the previous season, there is a new Legend joining the roster.
Enter Vantage, a new sniper, joining the roster with an ultimate which is a little different than other Legends'. It's called Sniper's Mark, and is a sniper rifle, which can be used at any time without needing a full charge, provided it has ammo in it.
Each hit does 50 damage, but then marks the enemy with a red glowing effect. Subsequent hits from Vantage's sniper will deal 100 damage, and teammates will get bonus damage for hitting the marked enemy as well.
Apex Legends Season 14 also sees an overhaul to King's Canyon. It's been updated with improved lighting and a more vibrant skybox. There's also a new POI (Point of Interest) called Relic, which features a series of winding areas filled with buildings and sand. This aims to encourage 1v1 skirmishes, and to deter third-party ambushes from happening.
Players can look forward to rebalanced loot distribution across POIs, increased loot counts (said to be comparable to the quantity seen on Olympus), and improved loot quality that should "feel much more intuitive".
Further details on Season 14's Kings Canyon overhaul can be found in Respawn's latest blog post. Here's the main changes, at a glance:
- New raised walkway to help players rotate between Destroyed Bridges and River Center.
- Added two sets of stairs and two ziplines to help non-movement Legends access the walls at Repulsor.
- Added one vertical zipline to help non-movement Legends access the wall at Artillery.
- Added two vertical ziplines to help players access the walkways at Swamps.
- New explosive hold at Swamps.
- Removed a number of trees at Forest to improve visibility.
- Removed two of the three Charge Towers at Capacitor.
- Removed five Jump Towers in areas that would benefit from slower rotations.
- Fixed many bugs and bad end circles.
Apex Legends Season 14 is here! Our other guides include a Heirloom Shards explainer as well as a whopping list of Apex Legends tips and tricks.
At a glance, here's what you can expect as part of Apex Legends Season 14 Hunters:
- New legend: Vantage
- Tactical Ability: Echo Relocation
- Passive Ability: Spotter's Lens
- Ultimate Ability: Sniper's Mark
- Kings Canyon map update, introducing point of interest Relic and changes to Containment, The Cage and Hillside.
- Hunters Battle Pass with rewards including Apex Packs, XP boosts and skins
- New Ranked season and revamp
- New level cap increase from the current limit of 500, making it possible for players to earn an additional 345 Apex Packs through account progression.
Have fun during Season 14!