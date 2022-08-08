Apex Legends Season 14 release time, and everything coming in Hunters explained

Apex Legends Season 14 presents itself under the Hunters theme, and it's right around the corner, with a new Legend also on the way.

As usual with every new Apex Legends season, there's a new Legend and Battle Pass - giving you Apex Packs, XP boosts and skins to unlock - as well a ranked mode revamp.

This page outlines the Apex Legends Season 14 release time and everything you have to look forward to during Hunters.

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunters release time, date The Apex Legends Season 14 Hunters release date is Tuesday, 9th August. Though developer Respawn hasn't revealed specific timings for when Season 14 will land, the last few seasons have been consistent - so we expect them to be the same here when it comes to Apex Legends Season 14 release times: UK: 6pm (BST)

6pm (BST) Europe: 7pm (CEST)

7pm (CEST) East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

1pm (EDT) West Coast US: 10am (PDT) Be prepared for the above times to change in case there's any last minute changes or setbacks from the developer, as well as the servers being at capacity during launch. It's an online game - these things happen! New Legend, Vantage.