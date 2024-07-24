Apex Legends studio U-turns on controversial real money battle pass changes

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has said it will once again allow players to purchase the free-to-play shooter's battle passes with in-game premium currency after it announced it would only be selling them for real money starting in Season 22.

Earlier this month, Respawn unveiled a number of controversial changes to Apex Legends' existing battle pass system, in a move it insisted would provide more "value" to players. One of these changes will see the current season-long Battle Pass essentially split in two, with Respawn charging players full price for each half-season premium pass across the same amount of time.

However, the change that attracted perhaps the most fan ire was Respawn's decision to begin charging real money for its battle passes, and no longer enable players to purchase them with premium currency. That's significant as Apex Legends' premium battle passes have traditionally rewarded enough premium currency to purchase the next season's pass.

Now, though, the studio has formally reversed that decision in a statement shared on social media. "You've spoken, and we've listened," it wrote. "With the release of Season 22 we will restore the ability to get the Premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins. We recognise that we could have handle the Battle Pass Changes better - that's on us."

Respawn also confirms each battle pass will still include enough Apex Coins across its various unlockable tiers to purchase the next one.

"Moving forward, we recognise that we need to be more timely, transparent, and consistent in our communications with you," the studio continued. "Your priorities are our priorities: cheaters, game stability, and quality of life updates are top of mind. We need to get better and it's why we're acknowledging them here... Thank you again for all of your passion and time in Apex Legends because we couldn't do this without you."

Apex Legends' 21st season, Upheaval, started in May and is due to conclude in August. Respawn has confirmed that once Season 22 begins, players can unlock the first of its two battle passes for free by completing a series of "simple" in-game challenges.