Amy Hennig working on new "richly-cinematic" Star Wars game

Uncharted creator Amy Hennig is returning to the Star Wars universe to work on a new "richly-cinematic action-adventure game".

Hennig, memorably, spent three years working on Project Ragtag, the ill-fated Star Wars game left "on the shelf" by EA after developer Visceral Games was shut down.

The project is the second major game in the works at Skydance New Media, Hennig's new studio, which is also working on an unannounced action-adventure game based around a Marvel property.

"I've often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly," Hennig said today in a press release. "I'm elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be working again with Amy," said Lucasfilm Games exec Douglas Reilly. "She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure.

"Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting," Reilly continued. "We're working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we're looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right."

Hennig's untitled Star Wars game joins a raft of other titles in development for the galaxy far, far away. Three games are in the works at Apex Legends studio Respawn:the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new first-person shooter and strategy game, as well as an open-world Star Wars game from Ubisoft's The Division studio Massive Entertainment, and Star Wars Eclipse from controversial Heavy Rain maker Quantic Dream.