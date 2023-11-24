Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

The best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals 2023

Shop today's best Black Friday Amazon gaming deals for PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox.

Amazon Black Friday deals are flooding in, and there are lots of Black Friday gaming deals up for grabs. We here at Jelly Deals are scouring Amazon UK and Amazon US to find you the best Black Friday gaming deals for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PS4.

It may also come as no surprise that Amazon isn't always the cheapest place to shop, and we recommend comparing prices to help you score the best and cheapest gaming deals. Other retailers like Currys, John Lewis and Very are also offering their own Black Friday deals for shoppers to snap up, so make sure to check out our dedicated guides for a wider host of deals.

Unlike Prime Day, the Amazon Black Friday sale is open to all shoppers and not just Prime members. If, however, you want to receive your Black Friday purchases faster, you could always subscribe to Amazon Prime for free next day delivery and a host of other benefits. Prime members may also receive early access to select Lightning Deals over Black Friday and invite-only offers like this £149.99 Amazon Fire 4K TV deal. If you haven't been a Prime member before, you can get a free 30-day trial.

Now for the main event! Bookmark this page, and check back regularly as we're updating this page as we spot new deals. We're also updating our Jelly Deals Twitter account with the best Amazon Black Friday deals, along with many other retailers. We tweet deals for just about anything, so if you're after a bargain on an airfryer or a vacuum cleaner to go with your discounted games, you should go give us a follow.

Today's best Black Friday Amazon gaming deals 2023

UK

Xbox Series X - £359 from Amazon UK (was £480)

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy and Tommy's Edition - £194.95 from Amazon UK

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition for PS5 and £10 PlayStation Store Gift Card for EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team - £51.99 from Amazon UK (Was £79.99)

Xbox wireless controller - from £38.99 from Amazon UK (was £54.99)

PS5 Dualsense controller - from £38.99 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)

Various Power A controllers and accessories for Xbox and Nintendo Switch - from £10.19 at Amazon UK

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition for PS5 - £34.99 at Amazon UK (Was £44.99)

Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 Bundle- £389 from Amazon UK (was £560)

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset - £109 at Amazon UK (was £219.99)

Meta Quest 2 VR headset and £50 gift card- £248.45 at Amazon UK (was £300)

Samsung Evo Select 512GB - £25.59 at Amazon UK (was £40.49)

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Headset - £29.90 at Amazon UK (was £74.99)

US

PS5 5 Slim Disc Console and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499 from Amazon US (Was $559.99)

PS5 Slim Disc Console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle- $499 from Amazon US

Meta Quest 2 VR headset 128GB and £50 gift card- $249.99 at Amazon US when using code META50 (was £300)

Meta Quest 2 VR headset 256GB and £50 gift card- $299.99 at Amazon US when using code META50 (was £300)

Sony-InZone H3 wired gaming headset - $58 from Amazon (was $99.99)

Best Black Friday Amazon PS5 deals 2023

Basim, from Assassin's creed Mirage, looking around a corner with his sword and dagger at the ready. On the left two guards are seen keeping watch.
Image credit: Ubisoft

There are lots of discounts on PS5 games, including Assassin's Creed Mirage for £34.99 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £16.99.

UK

US

Best Black Friday Amazon PS4 deals 2023

Although there may no longer be a PS4 console deal in sight, you can find plenty of PS4 game deals this Black Friday. Here are some deals we've spotted already:

UK

US

Best Black Friday Amazon Nintendo Switch deals 2023

Nintendo is known for keeping prices high on first party titles, meaning Switch players will, as usual, need to take what they can get. Amazon may surprise us with some bigger discounts or some decent console or game bundles, but we don't forsee many first party games dipping below the £30 mark.

UK

US

Best Black Friday Amazon Xbox deals 2023

A Starfield screenshot showing an astronaut standing in a barren, mountainous environment gazing up at a ringed planet visible in the hazy sky.
Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Savvy Xbox players probably play the majority of Xbox games via a Game Pass membership. There will, however, still be plenty of titles you can't get on Microsoft's subscription service, or perhaps you prefer to own physical copies of some of your favourite franchises. Whatever the case, we've listed some of the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games on sale below.

UK

US

Bargain-hunting for PC hardware or even more console deals? Check out our hub for Black Friday PC gaming deals over at our tech expert pals, Rock Paper Shotgun, and right here on Eurogamer for Xbox Black Friday deals, PS5 Black Friday deals, and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Also, don't forget to go follow us on Twitter/X at Jelly Deals, where we share all of the latest deals on console gaming, tech and other cool stuff.

