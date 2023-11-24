The best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals 2023
Shop today's best Black Friday Amazon gaming deals for PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox.
Amazon Black Friday deals are flooding in, and there are lots of Black Friday gaming deals up for grabs. We here at Jelly Deals are scouring Amazon UK and Amazon US to find you the best Black Friday gaming deals for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PS4.
It may also come as no surprise that Amazon isn't always the cheapest place to shop, and we recommend comparing prices to help you score the best and cheapest gaming deals. Other retailers like Currys, John Lewis and Very are also offering their own Black Friday deals for shoppers to snap up, so make sure to check out our dedicated guides for a wider host of deals.
Unlike Prime Day, the Amazon Black Friday sale is open to all shoppers and not just Prime members. If, however, you want to receive your Black Friday purchases faster, you could always subscribe to Amazon Prime for free next day delivery and a host of other benefits. Prime members may also receive early access to select Lightning Deals over Black Friday and invite-only offers like this £149.99 Amazon Fire 4K TV deal. If you haven't been a Prime member before, you can get a free 30-day trial.
Now for the main event! Bookmark this page, and check back regularly as we're updating this page as we spot new deals. We're also updating our Jelly Deals Twitter account with the best Amazon Black Friday deals, along with many other retailers. We tweet deals for just about anything, so if you're after a bargain on an airfryer or a vacuum cleaner to go with your discounted games, you should go give us a follow.
Today's best Black Friday Amazon gaming deals 2023
UK
US
Best Black Friday Amazon PS5 deals 2023
There are lots of discounts on PS5 games, including Assassin's Creed Mirage for £34.99 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £16.99.
UK
- Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS5 - £25 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 - £58.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- Elden Ring on PS5 - £37.99 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley, Cozy Edition on PS5 - £39.99 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage on PS5 - £34.99 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5- £29.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition on PS5 - £14.99 from Amazon UK (Was £19.99)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 - £46.19 from Amazon UK
- Stray on PS5 - £16.95 from Amazon UK (was £34.99)
- Deathloop on PS5 - £25 from Amazon UK (was £30.21)
- Resident Evil Village on PS5 - £19.19 from Amazon UK
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition on PS5 - £9.99 from Amazon UK
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS5 - £21 from Amazon UK
- Watch Dogs Legion on PS5 - £14.99 from Amazon UK
- Immortals Fenyx Rising on PS5 - £13.99 from Amazon UK
US
- Elden Ring on PS5 - $39.96 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition on PlayStation 5 - $29.99 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Final Fantasy 16 on PS5 - $29.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition - PS5 - $34.99 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PS5- $19.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Sonic Superstars on PS5- $34.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Diablo 4 on PS5- $49.99 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on PS5- $39.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge on PS5- $24.99 from Amazon US (was $34.99)
- Assasin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition on PS5- $44.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- No More Heroes 3 Day 1 Edition on PS5- $19.99 from Amazon US (was $39.99)
- LEGO 2K Drive on PS5- $19.99 from Amazon US (was $39.99)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5- $19.99 from Amazon US (was $49.99)
Best Black Friday Amazon PS4 deals 2023
Although there may no longer be a PS4 console deal in sight, you can find plenty of PS4 game deals this Black Friday. Here are some deals we've spotted already:
UK
- Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4 - £24.99 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Resident Evil Village on PS4 - £17.19 from Amazon UK (Was £21.39)
- Street Fighter 6 on PS4 - £24.95 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Sonic Frontiers on PS4 - £19.99 from Amazon UK (Was £54.99)
- God of War Ragnarök on PS4 - £27.99 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Sonic Superstars on PS4 - £34.99 from Amazon UK (Was £54.99)
- Minecraft Legends - Deluxe Editionon PS4 - £19.99 from Amazon UK
- EA Sports FC 24 on PS4 - £41.99 from Amazon UK (Was $69.99)
- Stray on PS4 - £16.95 from Amazon UK
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition on PS4 - £9.99 from Amazon UK
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition on PS4 - £34.99 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 - £17 from Amazon UK
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on PS4 - £14.99 from Amazon UK
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition on PS4 - £7 from Amazon UK
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS4 - £17.99 from Amazon UK
- Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 - £9.50 from Amazon UK
US
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge on PS4 - $24.99 from Amazon US (was $34.99)
- Sonic Superstars on PS4 - $39.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Diablo 4 Cross Gen Bundle on PS4 - $49.99 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition on PS4 - $44.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Street Fighter 6 on PS4 - $30 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition on PS4 - $49.99 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PS4 - $19.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Deluxe Edition- $19.46 from Amazon US (was $50)
- Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 - $7.55 from Amazon US
Best Black Friday Amazon Nintendo Switch deals 2023
Nintendo is known for keeping prices high on first party titles, meaning Switch players will, as usual, need to take what they can get. Amazon may surprise us with some bigger discounts or some decent console or game bundles, but we don't forsee many first party games dipping below the £30 mark.
UK
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch - £39.95 from Amazon UK
- Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch - £41.99 from Amazon UK
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch - £44.95 from Amazon UK
- Pikmin 1 and 2 on Nintendo Switch- £30.99 (Was £34.99)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch- £39.95
- Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch- £19.95 from Amazon UK
- Pokemon Legends Arceus on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK
- Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch- £37.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch- £47.99 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch- £37.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on Nintendo Switch- £29.95 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!- £47.99 from Amazon UK
- Stardew Valley- £32.99 from Amazon UK
US
- Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch- $49.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch- $34.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition on Nintendo Switch- $29.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Sonic Frontiers on Nintendo Switch- $29.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge on Nintendo Switch- $24.99 from Amazon US (was $34.99)
- Sonic Superstars on Nintendo Switch- $34.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Switch Dock for Nintendo Switch OLED- $12.74 from Amazon US (was $24.99)
- Dragon Quest Treasures on Nintendo Switch- $29.99 from Amazon US (was $49.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch- $39.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Super Bomberman R 2 on Nintendo Switch- $19.99 from Amazon US (was $49.99)
- Sonic Origins Plus on Nintendo Switch- $39.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Dragon Quest Treasures on Nintendo Switch- $29.99 from Amazon US (was $49.99)
Best Black Friday Amazon Xbox deals 2023
Savvy Xbox players probably play the majority of Xbox games via a Game Pass membership. There will, however, still be plenty of titles you can't get on Microsoft's subscription service, or perhaps you prefer to own physical copies of some of your favourite franchises. Whatever the case, we've listed some of the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games on sale below.
UK
- Xbox Series Wireless controllers - from £38.99 from Amazon UK (Was £54.99)
- Xbox Series X, Forza Horizon 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle- £439.99 (Was £559.98)
- WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, 1TB - £129.99 from Amazon UK
- Elden Ring on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - £35.95 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Starfield on Xbox Series X - £42.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- EA Sports FC 24 on Xbox Series X - £41.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - Cross-Gen Bundle on Xbox Series X - £58.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - £19.99 from Amazon UK (Was £54.99)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox Series X - £24.95 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox Series X - £29.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- Mortal Kombat 1 on Xbox Series X - £29.99 from Amazon UK (Was £64.99)
- Dead Island 2 - Day One Edition on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One- £24.99 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Evil West on Xbox Series X - £19.99 from Amazon UK (Was £49.99)
- Dead Space on Xbox Series X - £24.97 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - £14.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One- £29.82 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)
- Dark Souls Trilogy on Xbox One- £22.95 from Amazon UK (was £33.99)
US
- Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series XS 1TB SSD - $129.99 from Amazon US (was $219.99)
- Starfield: Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - $54.99 from Amazon US (Was $69.99)
- Elden Ring on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $39.65 from Amazon US (was $60)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition on Xbox Series X - $29.99 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox Series X - $30 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Edition on Xbox Series X - $44.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Sonic Superstars on Xbox Series X/Xbox One - $34.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $19.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Sonic Origins Plus on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $19.99 from Amazon US (was $39.99)
- Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One- $29.99 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on Xbox Series X - $39.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- No More Heroes 3 – Day 1 Edition on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $19.99 from Amazon US (was $39.99)
- EA Sports FC 24 on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $29.99 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Street Fighter 6 on Xbox Series X - $30 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- on Xbox Series X Payday 3- $24.99 from Amazon US (was $39.99)
- PowerWash Simulator on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $19 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $19 from Amazon US (was $39.99)
Bargain-hunting for PC hardware or even more console deals? Check out our hub for Black Friday PC gaming deals over at our tech expert pals, Rock Paper Shotgun, and right here on Eurogamer for Xbox Black Friday deals, PS5 Black Friday deals, and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.
Also, don't forget to go follow us on Twitter/X at Jelly Deals, where we share all of the latest deals on console gaming, tech and other cool stuff.