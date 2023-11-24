Best Black Friday Currys deals 2023
The best Black Friday deals to look out for at Currys including gaming, TV and computing.
Black Friday is finally here, but even in the lead up there were plenty of deals from Currys, with a huge array of discounts on TV and audio, PC, and console gaming products up for grabs.
Whether you're after a new 4K TV, gaming laptop or monitor, Currys has a wide selection to choose from in Black Friday, alongside gaming accessories and smart tech. There are plenty of games on sale plus bundles for Xbox Series X/S consoles, PS5 disc and digital consoles and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Today's best Currys Black Friday deals
- Pre-order PS5 Slim - £459 with code SLIM20 (was £479)
- PS5 DualSense controllers - various colours - £39.99 (Was £59.99/£64.99)
- LG C3 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £1,299 (was £1,899)
- Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 15.6-ich Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD- £1,099 (was £1,349)
- Acer Nitro 16 16-ich Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4070, 1 TB SSD- £1,299 (was £1,649)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 RGB Optical Gaming Keyboard- £149 (was £199)
- MSI G27CQ4P E2 Quad HD 27-inch Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor- £169 (was £219)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse- £29.99 (was £59.99)
- Logitech G PRO X 7.1 Gaming Headset- £69.99 (was £99.99)
Currys Black Friday 4K TV deals
We're keeping our eyes open for more deals on 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, andLG. There's lots of different sizes, from 42-inch to 65-inch and larger, as well as different panel types like LED, OLED, and QLED so you can see everything in crystal-clear quality. Here are some 4K TV deals we've spotted so far.
- LG C3 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £1,299 (was £1,899)
- LG 43UR78006LK 43-ich Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV- £329 (was £379)
- 2022 LG OLED48A26LA 48-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £798 (was £999)
- Hisense 65A6KTUK 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - £449 (was £799)
- Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 4K TV 55-inch- £898 (was £1,599)
- Samsung QE50QN90CATXXU 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV- £999 (was £1,399)
- 2023 Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV 43-inch- £499 (was £599)
- 2023 Sony Bravia XR-55A84LU 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £1,499 (was £1,899)
Currys Black Friday laptop deals
Laptops are a great bit of tech to look out for at Currys this weekend. Whether it be a MacBook or Windows laptop to make your work and productivity easier, or a gaming laptop with the latest specs to run the best games at high settings, there are deals you can make the most of. Here are the best laptops we've spotted discounts for so far:
- Asus TUF Gaming F15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i5, RTX 3050, 512 GB SSD- £779(was £849)
- Acer Nitro 16 16-ich Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4070, 1 TB SSD- £1,299 (was £1,649)
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i5, RTX 3050, 1 TB SSD- £799 (was £849)
- Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD- £1,449 (was £1,799)
- Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500XV 15.6-inch Laptop - AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 3060, 512 GB SSD- £1,299 (was £1,499)
- Asus Vivobook Pro 16X K6604JI 16-inch Laptop - Intel Core i9, RTX 4070, 1 TB SSD- £2,099 (was £2,999)
- Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED 14-inch Laptop - Intel Core i9, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD- £1,899 (was £2,099)
- Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 15.6-ich Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD- £1,099 (was £1,349)
- MSI Katana B13V 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i9, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD- £1,199 (was £1,399)
Currys Black Friday console deals
With the PS5 Slim not far off, you can currently pre-order it from Currys, and save £20 when using the code SLIM20.
- PS5 Slim - £459 with code SLIM20 (was £479)
- PS5 Disc Edition - 825GB - £389 (was £479)
- Xbox Series X - 1TB - £359 (was £479)
To keep track of all the best console deals for Black Friday, check out our pages on best PS5 Black Friday deals, Xbox Black Friday deals, and Switch Black Friday deals.
Currys Black Friday gaming accessories deals
If you're planning on picking up any gaming accessories this Black Friday, Currys has plenty of bargains to choose between. From a new gaming headset, gaming mouse or keyboard, you can expect to land some big savings. Whether you're a console or PC gamer, there are plenty of great gaming monitors available at Currys, too. Here are some of the best deals monitors and accessories we've found so far:
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard- £119 (was £189)
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset- £89.99 (was £149)
- Razer Kiyo Full HD Streaming Camera - £39.99 (was £73.49)
- Razer Basilisk V3 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse- £49.99 (was £69.99)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Controller- £64.99 (was £99.99)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 RGB Optical Gaming Keyboard- £149 (was £199)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset- £99.99 (was £149)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse- £42.99 (was £59.99)
- MSI Optix G24C4 Full HD 24-ich Curved LED Gaming Monitor- £119 (was £179)
- MSI G27CQ4P E2 Quad HD 27-inch Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor- £169 (was £219)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse- £29.99 (was £59.99)
- Logitech G PRO X 7.1 Gaming Headset- £69.99 (was £99.99)
Currys Black Friday mobile deals
Phones keep getting more impressive, with bigger and brighter displays, longer lasting battery life, and more powerful processors. These come with a price though, and flagship phones are expensive, so Black Friday is a great opportunity for you to get a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device for less. Here are some of the best phones deals at Currys this Black Friday:
- Apple iPhone 14- £649 (was £764)
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus- £749 (was £864)
- Samsung S21 FE 5G - 128 GB- £349 (was £699)
- Google Pixel 7 - 128 GB- £299.50 (was £599)
Keep this page bookmarked as we are updating it regularly. Also be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter for all the best deals from Currys and other retailers during Black Friday 2023.